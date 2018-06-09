Boston Pride parade 2018 (photos)

Thousands of supporters from near and far turned out at the 48th Annual Pride Festival in Boston on June 9 to celebrate the LGTBQ community.

The highlight of this year’s Pride festivities was once again City Hall’s extensive parade that kicked off at Copley Square at noon with the parade route finishing at Government Center. Attendees gathered on the side of city streets cheering with excitement as more than 300 groups of marchers walked in the parade donning rainbow colored attire and holding signs of support

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh was also in attendance, marching in the parade with dozens of mayors from across the country. The mayors are currently visiting the city for the 86th Annual Meeting of the US Conference of Mayors, a four day event that began on Friday.

Happy #Pride2018! So much #BostonPride in our city today, with over 100 Mayors from across the nation, thousands of spectators who all stand together in the name of love and acceptance. Boston you make me proud! pic.twitter.com/YkpCyqkLBa — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) June 9, 2018

This year’s successful and exciting Pride week was themed “Rainbow Resistance.” The theme was selected to represent and acknowledge the current threats and struggles, the gay community faces.

"We've been fighting for many years to gain equality in our communities, and we've made a lot of victories," Pride Chair Martha Plaza said.

"And unfortunately now those victories are at high risk of being pulled away from us. So the theme, which is voted by the community, is essentially a call to arms. It is a call for us to stand together as a family, to stand together strong, to stand together and really fight back and realize for everyone to say the fight is long, it's not over."

Aside from the spectacular turn out at the Pride parade, Pride organizers and the city hosted a full day of fun for attendees with performances, more than 100 food trucks and various vendors, the Boston Pride Youth Dance, as well as a concert headlined by “It’s Raining Men” singer Martha Wash and Rapper Big Freedia.