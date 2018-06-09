Home
 
Boston Pride parade 2018 (photos)

Thousands of supporters from near and far turned out at the 48th Annual Pride Festival in Boston on June 9 to celebrate the LGTBQ community.
By
Sarah Luoma
 Published : June 09, 2018 | Updated : June 09, 2018
  Boston Pride parade 2018
    The Pride Parade marches on Clarendon Street. Photo: Derek Kouyoumjian

  Boston Pride parade 2018
    Constance Waverly is ready to get her pride on in Copley Square. Photo: Derek Kouyoumjian

  Boston Pride parade 2018
    Hopkinson resident John Sherffius is proud of his daughter Hannah. Photo: Derek Kouyoumjian

  Boston Pride parade 2018
    Spectators cheer as the parade marches on Tremont Street towards the Pride Festival at City Hall Plaza. Photo: Derek Kouyoumjian

  Boston Pride parade 2018
    Spectators cheer as the parade marches on Beacon Street towards the State House. Photo: Derek Kouyoumjian

  Boston Pride parade 2018
    Boston Police Sgt.John Hester shows off the gift given from a marcher from the parade. Photo: Derek Kouyoumjian

  Boston Pride parade 2018
    Caleb Deviller, McKenzie Burke, Skylar and Anna Orben, and the unsinkable Molly Brown. Photo: Derek Kouyoumjian

  Boston Pride parade 2018
    Axel (2), Felix (6), and Oliver Karlssom (7) have a message to celebrate Pride with. Photo: Derek Kouyoumjian

  Boston Pride parade 2018
    Sci-Fi characters from multiple universes band together to celebrate Pride. Photo: Derek Kouyoumjian

  Boston Pride parade 2018
    Spectators cheer as the parade marches on Clarendon Street. Photo: Derek Kouyoumjian

  Boston Pride parade 2018
    Christina Passanisi with some butterfly wings at City Hall Plaza. Photo: Derek Kouyoumjian

  Boston Pride parade 2018
    Parade marcher Mimi Paris gives South End resident Kaptin some beads. Photo: Derek Kouyoumjian

  Boston Pride parade 2018
    Students from The Mosaic School, a pre-school in Rosalindale, Audrey (5) and Autumn Stokes (6) with school founder Kim Soderberg and friend Maeve Gutherie. Photo: Derek Kouyoumjian

  Boston Pride parade 2018
    Spectators cheer as the parade marches on Berkeley Street. Photo: Derek Kouyoumjian

  Boston Pride parade 2018
    Boston City Hall Plaza was abuzz with Pride. Photo: Derek Kouyoumjian

The highlight of this year’s Pride festivities was once again City Hall’s extensive parade that kicked off at Copley Square at noon with the parade route finishing at Government Center. Attendees gathered on the side of city streets cheering with excitement as more than 300 groups of marchers walked in the parade donning rainbow colored attire and holding signs of support

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh was also in attendance, marching in the parade with dozens of mayors from across the country. The mayors are currently visiting the city for the 86th Annual Meeting of the US Conference of Mayors, a four day event that began on Friday.

This year’s successful and exciting Pride week was themed “Rainbow Resistance.” The theme was selected to represent and acknowledge the current threats and struggles, the gay community faces.

"We've been fighting for many years to gain equality in our communities, and we've made a lot of victories," Pride Chair Martha Plaza said.

"And unfortunately now those victories are at high risk of being pulled away from us. So the theme, which is voted by the community, is essentially a call to arms. It is a call for us to stand together as a family, to stand together strong, to stand together and really fight back and realize for everyone to say the fight is long, it's not over."

Aside from the spectacular turn out at the Pride parade, Pride organizers and the city hosted a full day of fun for attendees with performances, more than 100 food trucks and various vendors, the Boston Pride Youth Dance, as well as a concert headlined by “It’s Raining Men” singer Martha Wash and Rapper Big Freedia.

 
