Boston Public Library revamps website

The Boston Public Library hopes to help patrons better with a new redesigned website.

The Boston Public Library was established in 1848, making it the first large free municipal library in the United States, but despite its 170 year age, the institution is far from out of date. The Boston Public Library website is getting a revamp so patrons can better access its digital services.

The redesign of bpl.org launches Monday, June 11 and a mobile-friendly version will accompany that launch as well, which can be previewed at bpl.bibliocms.com.

The new Boston Public Library website will feature a new blogging platform so you can see posts by library staff on topics including literary fiction for adults, LGBTQ fiction, resources for parents, details on digital projects and more to “rare books conservation, literary fiction for adults, LGBTQ+ fiction, resources for caregivers and parents and more, meant to bring the library’s “collections and programs to life.”

The site has improved search by format, from ebooks to audio to music, and a prominent reading recommendations section that personalizes some suggestions directly from BPL staff.

The mobile-friendly version is compatible on any device, BPL says, and multilingual options are integrated into both the mobile and desktop sites.

The library has been testing out this website redesign since March with both library staff and eventually the general public. The institute is still open to feedback, and patrons can website survey on the new homepage.

“The new website design is reflective of the Boston Public Library brand as it is today – innovative, informative, dynamic, easy to use, and fun,” said David Leonard, president of the Boston Public Library, in a statement. “We invite all library patrons to visit the new site and explore our collections and services — our online presence and user experience is now significantly enhanced, contemporary, and fully compliant with accessibility standards.”

The digital update comes after a major upgrade to the BPL’s Central Library. Renovations to the Copley Square location were unveiled in 2016. The $78 million upgrade — with its innovation center, new Children’s Library and Teen Central, a WGBH satellite news bureau, cafe and more — has since won multiple design and construction awards.

