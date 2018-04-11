Boston reaches $5M settlement with family of 7-year-old who drowned at Carson Beach

Kyzr Willis drowned while at a city-run day camp in 2016, and his family filed a wrongful death suit. That suit has now been settled.

A family member carries a poster from the day that Kyzr went missing during a vigil for drowning victim Kyzr Willis at the Curley Community Center in South Boston on Aug. 2, 2016. Photo: Getty Images

The city of Boston has reached a $5 million settlement with the family of a 7-year-old boy who drowned while at a city-run summer camp in July 2016, the family’s lawyer said.

Kyzr Willis, of Dorchester, was found dead in the water by Carson Beach in South Boston on July 26, 2016. He was attending a day camp at Curley Community Center, run by the Boston Centers for Youth and Families (BCYF).

The family filed a wrongful death suit in September alleging “gross negligence,” saying that staff members failed to supervise the 7-year-old and also failed to provide him with a life jacket as required by state law.

It was well-known by counselors and lifeguards, the lawsuit alleges, that Kyzr could not swim.

The $5 million settlement releases the city from further claims by the family.

“The pain will never go away. Nothing can ever be done to bring him back," Kyzr's mother, Melissa Willis, said of the settlement to NBC10 Boston. "All we can do now is make sure that no one ever forgets the life that he lived.”

Willis also noted, in a statement shared with the Boston Globe, that her family is going to set up a scholarship and foundation in Kyzr’s name, “to memorialize my angel.”

The wrongful death suit was based on what’s known as Christian’s Law. The law, enacted in 2012, came about after the 2007 drowning death of 4-year-old Christian Frechette.

That law requires that life jackets be available to minors at municipal and recreational camps.

“At all relevant times, Christian’s Law, as well as mature common sense, mandated that the City of Boston, BCYF and CCC ensure that campers like Kyzr wear a life jacket when in or near the ocean,” the lawsuit reads.

Kyzr allegedly asked for a life jacket as well, but was told by an unnamed camp counselor, according to the lawsuit, that “there were only pink ones for girls available, so he was never given a life jacket.”

Following Kyzr’s death, the city has made some safety changes, WBZ reports, like requiring counselors to do hourly head counts and more counselors available per child.