Boston braces for ‘bomb cyclone,' 'Bombogenesis’

The Boston area will get up to a foot of snow Thursday followed by freezing temperatures.

Bomb cyclone, Bombogenesis, Nor’easter, blizzard — call it what you will, all it means is we’re in for a bad couple of days.

Boston snow is on the way, and the city is preparing for up to a foot of it this Thursday into Friday as a so-called “bomb cyclone” drops furious snow and freezing temperatures over the Northeast.

The region is forecast to see snow starting late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service, which expects between 8 and 12 inches of accumulation throughout Massachusetts. The full fury of the snowfall will happen Thursday morning through the afternoon.

The biggest concern is the loss of power that will undoubtedly result from the storm. Homes without heat will be subject to possible record-breaking sub-zero temperatures over the weekend, making for a dangerous situation for vulnerable residents.

But forecasters also warned of a “variety of hazards” to the region, and warned that travel would be treacherous due to whiteout conditions.

“Expect strong damaging winds, power outages, blizzard conditions on the immediate coast, heavy snow, blowing [and] drifting snow, coastal flooding and high seas,” NWS Boston said on Twitter Wednesday. The Nor’easter will cause a storm surge of up to 3 feet, the NWS said, which will lead to some coastal flooding for the Eastern Massachusetts coastline on Thursday.

“This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation for mariners,” NWS Boston tweeted.

Bitter cold air with wind chills of 15 to 35-below zero are expected on Friday and Saturday.

Mayor Marty Walsh will hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon to announce precautions the city is taking and to warn residents about the dangers of the storm.

The MBTA said it will use snow-fighting equipment to keep train tracks clear, though the T’s website says the system may operate with reduced service, slower speeds, or delays during and after snowstorms.

The Boston Yeti also weighed in on the upcoming storm, telling Metro: "To all of Boston: please be safe and look after any neighbors in need during the storm. Also, make sure you're stocked up on food, water, and any batteries necessary to power up your favorite handheld gaming consoles."