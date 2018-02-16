Boston could get up to 7 inches of snow this weekend

Some heavy snow is expected Saturday in Boston, forecasters say, but it'll warm up again after.

Despite some mild weather on Friday, winter isn’t over yet, Boston.

Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing this weekend, and the Boston area could get up to 7 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.

“A fast-moving system likely brings accumulating snow Saturday night with the bulk of it ending by daybreak Sunday,” the National Weather Service Boston wrote on Facebook. “Temperatures will then recover into the 40s by Sunday afternoon, so timing will limit the impact to motorists.”

The cold weather will start Friday night, when it dips to a low around 23 degrees, forecasters said. Saturday will warm up just a bit to around 33, but dip back down to below freezing at night.

The snow is expected to start after 9 p.m. on Saturday, and 3 to 7 inches could be dropped overnight.

Snowfall could be “heavy” at times throughout the night, forecasters said, and will likely taper off by early Sunday morning, before 7 a.m.

The weather service has issued a winter storm watch for Southeastern Massachusetts (excluding the Cape and Islands) as well as Rhode Island and Connecticut. Areas below Boston, including Foxborough and Taunton, could see higher snowfalls, though forecasters warn that snow totals are still up in the air.

Winter Storm Watches issued for Connecticut, Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts, excluding the Cape/Islands for Saturday night. Here's the latest thinking for snowfall, but these will likely change as we approach: pic.twitter.com/W1ivvZ5ica — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) February 16, 2018

“In a nutshell...our deterministic forecast has 3 to 6 inches north of the MA turnpike and 4 to 8 inches south of the Pike,” forecasters wrote. “However...it certainly is possible that this system shifts 50 miles south and we end up with just a 1 to 4-inch snowfall.”

Things will warm up Sunday, reaching a high near 45 degrees. Monday could hit 50, with a chance of showers in the afternoon. On Tuesday, Boston will be back to some spring-like temperatures with a high near 64 degrees.