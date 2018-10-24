Nor'easter could bring rain, winds to Boston this weekend

A couple walks in the rain on Charles Street between Boston Common and the Public Garden.

A nor’easter will cause rainy, windy Boston weather this weekend, forecasters say.

As Hurricane Willa moves north from Mexico, it will reform as the first fall nor’easter for the Boston area, according to Meteorologist Dave Epstein in the Boston Globe.

The storm will bring wet Boston weather beginning on Friday, the National Weather Service says, and strong winds could pose a risk along the Massachusetts coast.

“Expecting a decent gale along with heavy rains for the area,” according to the Boston office of the weather service. “Another concern is along the coast with higher tides than usual and a forecast 1 to 2 foot surge.”

A nor’easter doesn’t necessarily mean snow, though. While forecasters are saying that Boston weather will turn cold before the storm hits — with the “coldest air so far this season” expected Friday morning — forecasters say that only high-terrain areas in western Massachusetts and northern New England.

Eastern Massachusetts will most likely just get wet, cold rain and winds.

“A significant coastal storm to impact the region this weekend with heavy rainfall, strong coastal winds and minor coastal flooding, with some wet snow or mixed precipitation possible at the onset over the higher terrain,” National Weather Service forecasters wrote. “The most likely scenario is for 1 to 2 inches of rain, heaviest across eastern New England,

where locally higher amounts are possible.”

Though forecasters say Saturday could have a high near 48 degrees, the combination of rain and wind could make the real feel closer to the 30s, according to Accuweather.

The rain will begin on Friday but experts expect it to be heaviest during the day Saturday.

Boston weather beyond the weekend nor’easter

After this weekend’s nor’easter, Boston weather will remain “unsettled” with showers persisting into early next week, forecasters say.

Though this nor’easter may move away after Saturday, another second, “weaker” storm could bring rain Saturday night into Sunday.

Temperatures will warm up a bit from the weekend, though, with Monday potentially having a high of 55 degrees.