Boston Women's March 2018: Where, when and what to expect

The Boston Women's March will descend on the city on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018 -- one year after Donald Trump was elected president.

Demonstrators hold signs on Boston Common during the Boston Women's March for America on January 21, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets in protest after the inauguration of President Donald Trump: Getty Images.

One year after the 2017 Women's March protested the inauguration of Republican President Donald Trump, resistant citizens in Boston have a message: "the people persist."

The Boston/Cambridge Women's March, hosted by The January Coalition, will kick off at the Cambridge Common Historic District at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, and will run until 3 p.m.

According to organizers, New Englanders are expected to "take to the streets again to show that Women's Rights are Human Rights and Human Rights are Women's Rights. Rain or shine, we welcome everyone to our event, including families and people with disabilities."

As of Thursday evening, more than 3,000 people had RSVPed to the event on Facebook. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com.

The event will take place 12 months after Trump took reign as U.S. president. His term so far has been marred by controversy and has unfolded alongside a national movement spotlighting sexual misconduct and assault, both of which Trump has been publicly accused.

Organizers of the Boston Women's March shared a Statement of Values:

1) We are a coalition of diverse social justice, human rights, disability rights, women’s rights, and peace organizations that are coming together on the first anniversary of Donald Trump’s inauguration to voice our opposition to an administration that is systematically eroding the rights of women and other marginalized people, dismantling and destroying our democracy, and putting the entire world at risk.



2) We have come together to affirm our common values, and we seek to ensure the rights of all people to liberty, dignity, and equal protection under the law.



3) We are dedicated to the guarantee of these basic human rights for all individuals, regardless of gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, race, age, religion, nationality, immigration status, disability, economic status, geographical residence, health status, culture, and political affiliation, not just in the United States but across the planet.



4) We believe that we are strengthened as a society by our diversity, and we are committed to protecting and passing laws that protect and sustain the rights of all people in our multicultural and multiethnic society.



5) We are united to resist the harmful consequences of President Trump's administration on women, other marginalized groups, and the planet itself.



6) We envision this event as an occasion to recognize the resistance efforts undertaken thusfar, and to further mobilize our collective energies for the year ahead.