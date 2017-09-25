Boston's 2017 preliminary election: What you need to know

Here's what to know before you head to the polls on Tuesday.

You’ve probably seen Boston Mayor Marty Walsh or challenger City Councilor Tito Jackson stumping on city streets lately, and that’s because Boston’s preliminary municipal election is Sept. 26.

Preliminary elections have been losing voters’ attention, experts say. Secretary of State William F. Galvin's office expects 60,000 ballots to be cast on Tuesday. Out of Boston’s estimated 391,000 registered voters, that's about a 15 percent turnout rate.

If you’re planning on heading to the polls, here’s everything you need to know.

What is the preliminary election?

The point of the citywide preliminary municipal election is to narrow down the number of candidates to the top two front-runners in each race. This year, there are four candidates running for mayor of Boston, and the preliminary election will narrow that race to two candidates before residents vote in the municipal election on Nov. 7.

This year, there is no preliminary municipal election for the four at-large city councilor seats because there must be at least nine candidates running in order to have a preliminary election (this year, eight are running – four incumbents and four challengers). There is also no preliminary election for district councilor seats in districts 3, 4, 5, 6 and 8.

Four City Council districts, 1, 2, 7 and 9, will hold preliminaries on Sept. 26

When and where can I vote?

Preliminary election voting is from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26. To make sure that you are eligible to vote in this election, check your status online here. The preliminary election also includes City Council candidates, so if you need to find out which district you live in, check the district map here.

There are polling locations across the city, and you can find yours by entering your residential address at WhereDoIVoteMA.com.

If you're not registered to vote in time for the preliminary election, you have until Oct. 18 to register for the Nov. 7 election. Register to vote at RegisterToVoteMA.com.

Who is running?

For Mayor of Boston:

Marty Walsh is the incumbent, seeking re-election for a second four-year term.

Tito Jackson, of Roxbury, is currently District 7’s city councilor. Jackson served in former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick’s administration.

Joe Wiley, of East Boston, is a health insurance worker who is a first-time political candidate

Robert Cappucci, of East Boston, is a retired Boston Police officer and former member of the Boston School Committee

For City Council:

District 1: Charlestown, East Boston and North End

Lydia Marie Edwards

Margaret M Farmer

Stephen Passacantilli

District 2: Downtown Boston, South Boston and South End

Corey G Dinopoulos

Edward M Flynn

Joseph F Kebartas

Michael S Kelley

Peter Lin-Marcus

Erica J Tritta

Kora Roberts Katz Vakil

District 7: Roxbury

Angelina Magdalena Camacho

Joao Gomes Depina

Rufus J. Faulk

Carlos Tony Henriquez

Kim Janey

Deeqo Jibril

Brian Keith

Jose Lopez

Charles Clemons Muhammad

Roy Owens

Domonique Williams

Hassan Williams

Steven Wise

District 9: Allston, Brighton

Brandon David Bowser

Mark S. Ciommo

Alexander Bernhard Golonka