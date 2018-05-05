Boston's City Hall Plaza opens outdoor venue The Patios

Boston has opened The Patios at City Hall Plaza. Mayor Martin J. Walsh was present for the grand opening on May 4 with scissors in hand for the ribbon-cutting ceremony that took place on Friday afternoon.

“This is part of the allure and the draw of what this city is all about,” Walsh said at the event. Adding, "I think this is going to bring a new energy to different parts of the city of Boston and that's what we try to do and all over the city we have a couple different open airs like this."

Open to the public for some spring and summer fun, the new outside hot spot features a main area and nine patio areas filled with plenty to do and plenty to eat from May through August.

City goers can hang out and relax at the beer garden courtesy of Wachusett Brewing, visit the Honeycomb Creamery ice cream shop, play free miniature golf at five different locations within The Patios or attend the venue’s ongoing weekly event “Puppy Wednesday."

Each Wednesday from noon to 2 p.m., Shultz's Guest House, a rescue shelter based in Dedham, brings their adorable and adoptable puppies for all to play with. The Patios also feature plenty of seating for visitors to socialize and relax.

The new outdoor pavilion was created by the partnership of City Hall, Berkshire Bank and a Boston sculptor and filmmaker Jeff Smith.

“We’re excited to welcome the next round of family-friendly and fun activations to City Hall Plaza as the weather continues to get warmer here in Boston,” Walsh said in a statement back in April when talking about The Patios.

Boston's latest outdoor spot will also include a variety of weekly visitors from the Boston Public Library’s mobile book program, picnics held by Boston Public Market, as well as array of food truck vendors like Amigos Locos, Sa Pa, Taco De France, Trolley Dogs, The Whoopie Wagon and more who plan to stop by at their scheduled time each week.

Upcoming events include a Pizza Festival, A Bike to Work festival, A Scooper Bowl ice-cream event, TechJam, and a Latin arts and music festival for city residents and guests.

The Boston’s Seasons initiative winter exhibition brought a substantial amount of visitors out to engage and have fun, Walsh previously reported. He hopes The Patios will do the same for the city through the coming months.