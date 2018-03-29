Bryon Hefner indicted on felony charges of sexual assault

Bryon Hefner, husband of Massachusetts Sen. Stan Rosenberg, was indicted Thursday on charges related to sexual assault and sharing nude photos.

Bryon Hefner (center) watched from the gallery as his partner Stanley Rosenberg was installed as Senate president in 2015. Photo: Sam Doran/SHNS

Bryon Hefner, husband of Massachusetts Sen. Stan Rosenberg, has been indicted on felony charges in connection with sexual assault, criminal lewdness and distributing nude photos without consent, local and state officials announced.

Hefner, 30, was indicted Thursday by a statewide grand jury. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court on April 24.

The investigation into Hefner is still ongoing, Attorney General Maura Healey and Suffolk District Attorney said in a joint announcement.

Hefner first came under fire after a Boston Globe article published in November detailed allegations of sexual misconduct by four men. Rosenberg stepped down as president of the Massachusetts Senate while officials investigated Hefner.

“This joint investigation revealed a disturbing pattern of conduct that was not only inappropriate but criminal,” Conley said in a statement “No one, regardless of who they are or where they work, should have to endure the assaults and exploitation alleged in these indictments.”

Hefner was indicted on five counts of indecent assault and battery on a person fourteen or over, one count of open and gross lewdness and lascivious behavior and four counts of dissemination of a visual image of a nude or partially nude person.

The indictments allege that Hefner sexually assaulted three victims between 2014 and 2016, all in the Boston area.

“We see every day that disclosing sexual assault can be the most difficult thing many survivors ever do. We know the facts specific to this case, with many of the parties working in politics and government, made it especially daunting for some to come forward,” Conley added. “We will support them and protect their privacy to the greatest degree possible as we work with AG Healey’s office to hold the defendant accountable.”

Anyone with information about this case or other related allegations can contact the dedicated line at (617) 963-2638.