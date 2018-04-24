Bryon Hefner ordered to stay away from Massachusetts State House grounds

Bryon Hefner (center) watched from the gallery as his partner Stanley Rosenberg was installed as Senate president in 2015. Photo: Sam Doran/SHNS

The man at the center of a scandal that has rocked the Massachusetts Senate appeared in Suffolk Superior Court Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to indecent assault and battery, open and gross lewdness and dissemination of an illicit nude photograph.

During a court appearance just around the corner from the State House, Assistant Clerk Magistrate Lisa Medeiros ordered Bryon Hefner to stay away from the State House grounds.

Medeiros and the attorneys for Hefner also agreed on a March 2019 date for Hefner's trial, which means the potentially explosive case would unfold after this year's elections.

The turmoil over Hefner's alleged crimes committed against men with business on Beacon Hill led his husband, Sen. Stan Rosenberg, to resign from the presidency in early December. The Senate Ethics Committee launched an investigation into whether Rosenberg broke any rules and Rosenberg said in January that he and Hefner have separated.

Attorney Tracy Miner said Hefner looks forward to upcoming court proceedings.

"Mr. Hefner Rosenberg has pled not guilty to the charges and looks forward to defending himself in a court of law where accusers cannot remain anonymous and must face cross-examination," Miner said in a written statement she distributed outside of court. "Unfortunately, he has already been pilloried in in the press for political purposes, having never had a trial."

Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Snook said Hefner is charged with a "pattern" of assault that "spanned several years," and she said he "targeted both young men and older men."

Under an agreement between lawyers on both sides, Hefner was ordered to stay away from the victims and stay away from witnesses in the case "excluding two parties who are known to both the Commonwealth and the defendant," Snook said.

The Senate committee probe, conducted by the law firm Hogan Lovells at a cost of at least $230,000, has reached its "end phase," a high-ranking Senate official told the News Service Monday.

Hefner's attorney cited a scheduling conflict with an earlier trial date in January 2019 that the clerk suggested. Rosenberg is seeking re-election to the Senate this fall.