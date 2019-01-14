Cambridge 4-alarm fire displaces residents and injures a firefighter

Nine families in Cambridge are now homeless following a fire early Monday morning. Below freezing temperatures, ice, and smokey condition proved challenging for the Cambridge Fire Department to battle the blaze which quickly spread.

The Cambridge Fire Department responded to a report of a fire on Hunting Street near Cambridge Street at around 5:41 a.m.

Firefighters were ordered out of the building at about 6:20 a.m. when the blaze reach three alarms. A fourth alarm was called in about 10 minutes later. Companies from Somerville, Belmont, Boston, Brookline, Waltham, and Watertown responded.

The blaze was contained at about 10:22 a.m. with no serious injuries reported except for a firefighter who required stitches for a hand injury.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and both structures have deemed a total loss.

The Red Cross and Cambridge city officials set up a response center at the the Frisoli Youth Center to help the displaced residents.

Cambridge Mayor Marc McGovern established a disaster relief fund for those impacted by the fire.