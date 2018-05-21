CapeFLYER is back with train trips from Boston to Cape Cod this summer

Avoid traffic from Boston to Cape Cod with this round-trip train service throughout the summer.

The CapeFLYER is back for another summer so you can take trips from Boston to Cape Cod without sitting in all that traffic.

Keolis, which operates the MBTA commuter rail, recently announced the return of the service that offers round trips from Boston’s South Station to Hyannis.

The CapeFLYER sets off from South Station and stops in Braintree, Brockton, Middleboro, Wareham, Buzzards Bay and ends in Hyannis. A round-trip ticket costs $40 and children 11 years old and younger, who ride with a fare-paying adult, ride for free.

Beginning this summer, the service is also offering $15 round-trip tickets for same-day travels on Sundays. These special tickets are not available for purchase onboard the train.

Customers can purchase those and any other CapeFLYER tickets through the mTicket app, or at MBTA commuter rail ticket offices at South Station, North Station and Back Bay station the week prior to Memorial Day. Via the app, you can also get a ten-ride pass for the price of 8 trips.

Once getting off of the CapeFLYER, easy connections to other areas on the Cape can be accessed by way of the Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority (CCRTA), officials said. On board the CapeFLYER, a cafe will offer food, beverages beer and wine, so you can already start relaxing on your way from Boston to Cape Cod.

“We are happy to work with the CCRTA and MBTA to provide a unique service for leisure travelers this summer,” said David Scorey, Keolis general manager and CEO, in a statement. “This scenic train ride to Cape Cod is an excellent option to save time, money and avoid the hassle of infamous Cape traffic.”

The first CapeFLYER train of the 2018 summer season leaves Boston at Friday, May 25 at 5:50 p.m. On Sunday, May 27, the train is free to active duty service members through a partnership with Cape Cod Cares for the Troops.

The CapeFLYER will be running on Memorial Day as well as on July 3, July 4 and Labor Day Sept. 3. You can see the complete schedule for Boston to Cape Cod trips at capeflyer.com and learn about your CCRTA transit options once in Hyannis at capecodrta.org.