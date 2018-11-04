Columbia Gas being sued for death of North Andover man

The family of a North Andover man who died following the Merrimack Valley gas explosions in September is suing the gas company for wrongful death and negligence.

Kenneth DeVeau’s family says that the 57-year-old died due to the stress brought on by the evacuations due to the explosions that rocked Lawrence, North Andover and Andover on September 13. DeVeau’s family, who says he suffered from Myotonic Dystrophy, a weak heart, chronic neurological disorder, and other illnesses, is being represented by Boston attorney Marc Breakstone.

DeVeau’s sister, Barbara Hubbard, who was her brother’s caretaker, was watching the news back in September when she spotted rescue crews bringing her brother to Andover High School after he used his medical alert bracelet to call for health. Hubbard says she instructed her brother to be brought to the hospital.

Hubbard was not able to get to her brother at the evacuation center, according to Marc Breakstone, because the area was blocked off. The next day, Kenneth DeVeau suffered "a catastrophic heart attack,” according to Breakstone.

"The stress for him was too much, more than his heart was able to handle," Breakstone added.

DeVeau was brought to Lawrence General Hospital for acute care where he slipped into a coma shortly thereafter for 2 weeks before dying on September 26.

"Throughout his illnesses, he remained a kind soul with a huge heart, always passive and always forgiving, who deeply loved his family and friends," his obituaty shared. Adding that he enjoyed the "simple things in life."

Columbia Gas under federal investigation

DeVeau's family has since filed suit against Columbia Has, citing that that the has explosions were "an easily preventable catastrophe...a tragedy waiting to happen."

Columbia Gas and its parent company NiSource are currently under federal investigation and have shared that they have also received "notice from two parties indicating an intent to assert wrongful death claims," according to Masslive.