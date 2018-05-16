Keolis announces commuter rail schedule changes for spring, summer

These changes go into effect Monday, May 21 and are meant to minimize train traffic, accommodate more passengers and make the commuter rail run more smoothly.

The commuter rail schedule will see some changes for the spring/summer season.

Keolis Commuter Services announced this week some of the adjustments that will be made to certain commuter rail routes as we head into the warmer months. These changes, Keolis said, are meant to use new or improved rail infrastructure, eliminate train conflicts and minimize traffic that can lead to delays, and will go into effect Monday, May 21.

Beginning Monday, four more trains will stop at Boston Landing Station on the Framingham/Worcester line, since more riders have been using that stop, which opened a year ago.

On the Newbury/Rockport line, the off-peak Train 118, which currently departs Rockport at 3:20 p.m., will instead leave 10 minutes later “to reduce potential train-to-train conflicts that can impact performance,” according to Keolis. On the Providence line, Train 8805 will combine with Train 801, which will continue the same service and schedule, but on a different train.

For those customers affected by the Wollaston Station project in Quincy, Train 085 on the Greenbush Line will begin to stop at Quincy Center.

Trains on all other lines will only see schedule changes between one and two minutes, Keolis said, which are made to help improve performance. Changes on individual lines can be viewed at mbta.com/schedules/commuter-rail.

Commuter rail schedules are adjusted twice a year in coordination with the MBTA, according to Keolis, to better meet passenger needs and to account for upgrades to the rail system.

“Whether through investments made by the MBTA and Keolis or through minor adjustments to the schedule, we’re always seeking to improve the passenger experience and reliability on commuter rail,” said David Scorey, Keolis general manager and CEO, in a statement. “This spring/summer schedule change seeks to achieve those goals with minor timing adjustments and to reflect the increasing demand at the new Boston Landing Station. Many passengers won’t notice this schedule change, but we encourage all riders to check schedules before May 21.”