Health officials in Boston warn public of possible exposure to measles

The Boston Public Health Commission issued a city-wide alert to the public for potential exposure to measles on Friday, July 27.

The commission has received confirmation of an individual diagnosed with the virus who may have exposed others at two different locations within the city.

Health officials are warning those that may have visited The Tasty Burger located at 1301 Boylston Street on July 19 between the hours of 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. may have been exposed to measles, as well as Logan Airport Terminal B on July 20 between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Containing the measles

Both institutions are working directly with the Boston Public Health Commission.

"We were notified by the Boston Public Health Commission [Thursday] that there was a possible measles exposure last week at our Boylston Street location. On Thursday, July 19 between 7pm and 11pm, a person diagnosed with measles dined at this location,” the Tasty Burger said in a statement.

The measles virus can stay in the air or environment for up to two hours, infecting unknowing individuals. It is spread into the air by sneezing and coughing and does not require direct contact with the infected.

According to WCVB, the infected individual is a young boy who traveled to the Boston from outside the U..S and is from a country that does not require individuals to be vaccinated for the virus.

Exposure to measles

Those who may have been exposed should look for signs and symptoms of the virus that typically appear within 10-14 days of exposure that include a high fever, red inflamed eyes, sore throat, cough and a possible blotchy skin rash.

Individuals who have received two doses of the vaccination are unlikely to become infected.

Those with questions or concerns regarding exposure to measles are encouraged to contact the Boston Public Health Commission at 617-534-5611.