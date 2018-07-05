Boston heat advisory still in effect, but relief to come this weekend

The northeast has been roasting in a heat wave this week, but there’s relief on the horizon.

Though a heat advisory is still in effect for Greater Boston through to 8 p.m. Thursday, the weekend will bring a break in the heat, according to the National Weather Service.

Boston will see a high near 92 degrees on Thursday, but the humidity will make it feel even warmer, with a heat index reaching as high as 100 degrees. Outside of the city it’ll be even more sweltering, with the heat index hitting 101 degrees around Foxborough and 103 near Bedford.

“Man it's a hot one…” the National Weather Service Boston office tweeted early Thursday morning. “Another day of hot and humid conditions. Luckily this will be the last day as a cold front tomorrow will bring in more comfortable conditions this weekend.”

Friday will bring showers and even thunderstorms, forecasters say, mainly before 1 p.m. “Some of these storms may contain gusty winds and heavy rainfall,” forecasters wrote, and they’ll start to provide a break in the intense heat.

Friday’s high temperature could hit 86, and on Friday night, the low will dip to 59 degrees. On Saturday, the high will only be about 77 degrees and on Sunday, near 82. By Monday, temperatures will creep up a bit again, reaching up to 87 degrees, but forecasters say the Greater Boston area will see “near average temperatures through the week, with increasing temperatures late in the week.”

These recent warm days have felt brutal to many — and definitely constituted a heat wave, according to the weather service — but it’s not the worst the Boston area has seen in terms of prolonged heat. The longest heat wave in Boston’s history was 9 days long, the National Weather Service said, ending on July 11, 1912.