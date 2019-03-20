Heavy rains, winds, snow heading towards New England followed by cold temps

A storm brewing off the coast of the Carolinas is expected to hit New England on Thursday night. Weather.gov.

It may be Spring on the calendar but a powerful storm system heading up the East Coast will make the Boston area feel like winter once again.

In yet another example of New England weather patterns, the long-awaited pleasantries of a warm, sunny day will give way to heavy rain, snow, and wind due to a huge storm headed up the East Coast from the Carolinas.

The National Weather Service is predicting a delightful start to Thursday, with temperatures near 50 degrees, a few clouds and a light breeze. By 8 p.m., a Nor’easter is expected to drop a deluge of rain on the Bay State. Meteorologists expect the storm to kick into high gear around 10 p.m., when rain will hit hardest and wind speeds are estimated to reach between 20 and 30 mph, with gusts potentially reaching over 40 mph. Experts advise that coastal flooding is a valid concern due to higher tides from a full moon.

The storm is expected to hang around until Friday morning, soaking the Greater Boston Area with about an inch of rain. The rain appears to be a blessing to be counted, as experts say that the Berkshires and parts of Northern New England are expected to get a half a foot of wet, heavy snow. Scattered showers are expected for Friday evening, followed by what we can only hope to be the last breath of winter cold.

Temperatures are expected to drop to just above freezing after the storm passes. While Weather.gov says it shouldn’t accumulate, there might be snowfall between late Friday and early Saturday morning. The high for the Saturday is expected to reach about 45 degrees before dropping to freezing temperatures that evening.

Sunday should be more pleasant, with sunshine and a high near 55, and a low of just under 40 degrees.

Monday will be something for everyone with a mix of sun, rain, light breezes mixed with 20 mph gusts, a high of about 50 and a low around 27 degrees. Tuesday might offer the final glimpse of winters’ exodus with sunshine, a light breeze, and a high around 40 degrees.