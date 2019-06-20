Hometown DIY series 'Tory Tonight' tackles Boston talking points

Tory Bullock wants to get Boston talking more about real life beyond the tired townie cliches.

That’s why he and his team are trying to launch “Tory Tonight,” a DIY ten-minutes-or-less city-wide fireside chat series shot, edited and scripted in his apartment with three other crew members.

“Boston is a city where so much happens and we don’t have a watercooler to talk about it at,” Bolluck said.

“We need a place to laugh about the good and talk straight about the bad or the hard topics. I want it to be about the people of Boston. If they have a story, if they have an experience that they want to share or shed light on, that’s what this show is going to be about.”

“For example, The Tonight Show is a place for celebrities to sell or promote their material. That’s not what this is going to be about. I want to have local artists who are making groundbreaking work and local business owners come talk about their vision for their communities.”

Bolluck has about five years-worth of creating content, making a name for himself with a slew of viral videos including ‘Boston We Gotta Talk,’ ‘Boston Snowday,’ and ‘Parking Wars.’

Having found success in exploring Boston’s cultural quirks and oddities, Bolluck shifted his sights on the whole Hub.

The pilot episode features a conversation with Tito Jackson, former Boston City Councilor and CEO of the non-profit palliative cannabis care group, Verdant Medical, about what’s to come for the Commonwealth and the Hub. A call to all is up, opening discussions and interactions for the first season which explores gentrification, housing, marijuana, racism and mental health in the Hub.

While the series is still coming up with notable guest appearances, 'Tory Tonight' features man on the street interviews with locals going about their day, who stop to talk about their lives here in Boston.

“We need some fresh ideas. I love my hometown, but it gets stuffy, and redundant. Boston has mainly been represented by thick accents, the Patriots, Red Sox Nation, Dunkies, guns, and gansters. I love all of those things, I think is all dope, don’t get me wrong. It just isn’t the entire world here and I want to show that. There’s nothing else that tells all of our stories. All of us. Every race, sex, class, gender, and perspective is welcome in my space. This is the digital table I want us all to break bread at.”