Julian Edelman's 4 game suspension upheld by NFL

New England Patriots player Julian Edelman’s suspension appeal has been denied. The wide receiver will miss four games in the upcoming start of the NFL 2018 season after testing positive for performance enhancing drugs.

NFL officials announced their decision on Tuesday after Edelman appealed their suspension on June 25 with the help of well-known New York attorney Alex Spiro.

“Julian Edelman of the New England Patriots has been suspended without pay for the first four games of the 2018 regular season for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances,’’ the spokesman said.

“Edelman will be eligible to return to the Patriots’ active roster on Monday, Oct. 1, following the team’s Sept. 30 game against the Miami Dolphins.’’

According to ESPN, Edelman appealed their decision after citing that the substance he tested positive for was not recognized by the NFL’s drug testers. It was not announced what that substance was.

The 32-year-old also believed that the NFL mishandled his documentation and test results. An action that Edelman believes could have won him his appeal.

Following the initial news that Julian Edelman had been suspended for the use of PED’s, the Patriots player took to his Instagram to try and clear things up for his fans.

“I am very sorry — I don’t know what happened. I’ve taken many, many tests obviously over the course of my career, and nothing like this has ever happened,” he wrote. “I apologize to the Kraft family, my coaches, teammates and fans. As this matter is being appealed, I can’t say anymore but no matter what, I will be ready to play and pursue another championship with our team and for Patriots fans around the world.”

Julian Edelman’s suspension will cost him roughly $1 million in fines as well as 4 games against Houston, Jacksonville, Detroit and Miami. Edelman is scheduled to join his team mates on October 4 when the New England Patriots play Indianapolis at home.