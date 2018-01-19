Kitten named Caramel stolen from MSPCA center in Methuen

Security footage shows a woman walking out of the adoption center with the stolen kitten in her bag.

Caramel the kitten pictured left, and a shot of from the security footage showing the kitten in the woman's bag. Photos: Provided by MSPCA-Angell

Officials are looking for a woman who stole a brown and orange kitten named Caramel from the MSPCA-Nevins Farm in Methuen Thursday afternoon.

At about 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, the two-and-a-half month old kitten was stolen from the MSPCA-Nevins Farm adoption center, officials said.

Surveillance video from the center shows a woman leaving the cat adoption room with Caramel in her purse. Rob Halpin, an MSPCA spokesperson, shared images from the security camera with “a red circle around the woman’s handbag as you can just see Caramel’s head peeking through,” he said in an email.

The woman was described by MSPCA staffers as Caucasian, approximately 5’6” tall, weighing 200 pounds and believed to be in her 60s. She was carrying a dark-colored bag, according to security footage, and followed a man, also believed to be in his 60s, out of the adoption center after nabbing Caramel.

She talked to an MSPCA volunteer about Caramel at the center, Halpin confirmed, and then said that she did not want to adopt. When the volunteer started helping someone else, the woman grabbed the kitten and left.

Outside, security cameras on the property caught Caramel jumping from the woman’s purse, according to the MSPCA, and her leaning down to pick the kitten back up. The two then drove off together in a light-colored Ford F-150 extended cab pick-up truck.

Security cameras did not, however, capture the truck’s license plate number.

Caramel is a domestic shorthair torbie, meaning the kitten’s fur is brown with some orange markings. Methuen police are investigating and the MSPCA is hoping images from the incident will help identify the woman so Caramel can be safely returned.

“At this point, our number one priority is getting Caramel back in our care,” said Meaghan O’Leary of the MSPCA-Nevins Farm in an email.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Methuen police department at (978) 983-8698 or the MSPCA-Nevins Farm at 978-687-7453 ext 6101.