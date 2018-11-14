The Harvard Crimson announced this week that Harvard junoir Kristine Guillaume will be the next president of the newspaper, making her the first black woman to helm the student paper in its 145 year history.

Guillaume will lead the 146th guard, the term for the paper’s board of executives. The Harvard Crimson was founded in 1873 and is a daily paper run entirely by Harvrd College undergrads.

As president, Guillaume, class of 2020, will be the bridge between the Crimson’s editorial and financial sides. She’ll begin her role as Harvard Crimson president on Jan. 1, 2019, taking over the seat from current Crimson President Derek G. Xiao, class of 2019.

Kristine Guillaume, new Harvard Crimson president

Kristin Guillaume is currently a Central Administration reporter with the Harvard Crimson, during which she’s interviewed university Presidents Drew Faust and Lawrence Bacow. She was part of the team that covered the school’s search for a new president.

She is also one of three Chairs of The Crimson’s Diversity and Inclusivity committee, according to the paper, which is responsible for finding ways to make the newspaper more diverse and “welcoming to students from all backgrounds.”

“I’m definitely proud to be a part of making the Crimson a more welcoming place, and to step into this role as the first black woman,” Guillaume told Boston.com. “If by taking this role, I help affirm another Crimson staffer’s sense of belonging and ownership over the work that they do, I think that makes all of the hard work worth it.”

More history-making at Harvard University

As Kristine Guillaume steps into a new, history-making position for the Crimson, she’ll be following other recent strides made in terms of breaking down barriers and celebrating diversity at the university.

In Jan. 2018, Harvard’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals announced that it would allow women to audition begginning in 2019, after nearly 175 years of all-male casts within the world’s third-oldest theater organization. In Sept. 2019, Hasty Pudding added six women performers.

This week, the Crimson reported that the undergraduate members of the Harvard Institute of Politics have elected the first all-female execuive board in more than a decade.

These changes are reflected in Havard faculty, as well. In May, Bridget Terry Long became Harvard Graudate School of Education’s first black woman dean — which Kristine Guillaume reported for the Crimson — and in July, Claudine Gay became the first black woman appointed as dean of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences. Four Harvard University schools are now led by black women, a first in the university’s 382-year history.