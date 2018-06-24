Lynn triple shooting leaves one dead, two injured

One man has been left dead and two injured following a triple shooting in Lynn that occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday, June 23.

Twenty-five-year old Romel Danis of Lynn was pronounced dead on the scene by police. The two unidentified victims were both brought to Massachusetts General Hospital where they are being treated for serious injuries. One man is reported to be in critical condition.

According to a neighbor on Lawton Avenue, roughly 16 shots were fired around 2 a.m. During the time of the shooting, the Essex District Attorney’s Office stated that Lynn Police were on Lawton Avenue responding to another call about loud music when they heard shots fired.

After rushing to the scene, police discovered Danis and the two victims. A short time later, Danis’ mother, Pastora Silverio, arrived. Police tried to console the mother of the victim who was devasted by the news.

“This morning somebody knocked on my door and said, ‘I think your son — somebody shot him,’ ” Silverio said. “I know nothing about what happened.”

“What happened? What’s going on? Why did they do this to my son?” Pastora Silverio asked.

EMTs on the scene had to assist Silverio after she fell to the ground.

It is unclear if the three victims were traveling in an SUV when they were struck by gunfire or if they were trying to take cover from the shooter. Several bullet holes were discovered on the SVU while evidence markers lined the street.

Lynn Police are also investigating a hand print that was discovered on the back of a pick-up truck that was near the scene as well as video footage, according to WBZ-TV who spoke with a neighbor.

The Essex District Attorney, Lynn Police and the state police detective unit will continue to investigate as they search for the shooter.