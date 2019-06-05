Man pleads not guilty to charges of shooting Boston cabbie 9 times in broad daylight

New details have emerged about a shocking daylight shooting that killed a man in the Back Bay Tuesday morning.

A Rhode Island man has pleaded not guilty to fatally shooting a Boston taxi cab driver who refused to drive him out of town. Prosecutors allege that Phillip Foy, 34, of Pawtucket shot 60-year-old Luckinson Oruma after he declined to give him a ride to Mansfield, which is 30 miles from where they were located, near The Pru.

At his arraignment Wednesday, Foy was charged with murder, armed carjacking and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was ordered held without bail.

Prosecutors say that when Oruma refused Foy's request for a ride, Foy told him to move the car or he was going to "move" him. Oruma continued to refuse Foy's commands, and that's when Foy allegedly pulled Oruma from the cab, and shot him in the street, including once in the back.

"Mr. Oruma fell to the ground and the defendant stood over him and fired a few more times, while he was down," Assistant District Attorney John Verner said in court.

Bystanders called 911 as Foy attempted to flee the scene of the crime by getting behind the wheel of the cab. According to police, Foy only made it a short distance before hopping out and throwing his gun and shoes into the street. He allegedly gave cops a "full confession."

According to a report by WCVB, Oruma was a hard-working father of five children, and his family had recently relocated from Nigeria to be with him.

“I just hope this person does his time for the crime he committed and hopefully he finds peace,” Oruma's son, Jeffrey Oruma, was quoted as saying. “I just hope he’s able to live with it and, hopefully, God forgives him for whatever he did.”

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Oruma's family, and by Wednesday afternoon had raised more than $7,000 toward a $20,000 goal.