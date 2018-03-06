Mass. officials urge travel caution ahead of storm

Ahead of the nor'easter that could drop two feet of snow on some parts of Massachusetts, officials are reminding commuters to be cautious.

Officials are urging drivers and commuters to be cautious ahead of the storm. Nicolaus Czarnecki, Metro

Officials are warning Massachusetts residents to avoid driving and be cautious with all travel ahead of Wednesday’s expected storm.

The nor’easter expected to hit Wednesday threatens the area, still recovering from the last storm, with heavy snow, strong winds and coastal flooding. Boston could get up to 8 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service, and totals up to two feet of snow are possible near Worcester.

[Heavy, wet snow] Considered for all of S New England, a pasty-nature on top of weakened trees from the recent storm, forecast gusts 25 upwards of @ 50 mph for the Outer Cape, Cape Ann, Nantucket, the threat of downed limbs, power outages does exist pic.twitter.com/uSCuPRNmb9 — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) March 6, 2018

“This storm will bring heavy snowfall to areas across the state throughout Wednesday and into Thursday, which could create hazardous travel conditions, especially for the Wednesday evening commute when the snowfall may be at its heaviest,” said Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver in a statement.

“We advise members of the public to stay off the roads if possible, consider working from home or postponing travel plans, and taking public transit if they must travel during this storm,” he added. “Those who are out on the roadways should give themselves extra time to reach their destinations, travel at reduced speeds, and leave plenty of space between themselves and other vehicles.”

MassDOT is prepping to handle the storm, coordinating the deployment of its up to 700 personnel who remove snow and ice off of roads throughout the state. This winter, the transportation department has more than 4,200 pieces of state and vendor snow-removal equipment.

Those using public transportation need to be careful as well, Keolis and MBTA officials urge.

“Passengers should exercise caution while traveling Wednesday and Thursday,” said David Scorey, Keolis CEO and general manager, in a statement. “Our crews will continue working around the clock finishing clean up efforts while also performing the necessary prep to ensure platforms are clear and our resources are ready for additional snow, rain and freezing conditions.”

Keolis has deployed workers this week to look for trees along the commuter rail tracks which may have been weakened by the weekend’s storm and are at risk of falling if topped with heavy snow.

MBTA workers are also prepping for the storm, refilling sand and salt solutions and re-inspecting infrastructure like switches, signals and the snow plow train.

Commuters can check for updates during the storm via Twitter by following @MBTA_CR or mbta.com, and drivers can call 511, visit mass511.com or follow @MassDOT before heading out to get information on road conditions.

