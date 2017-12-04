Mass. Senate pres to step down while investigation into husband unfolds

Massachusetts Senate President Stanley Rosenberg says he will relinquish his role during the investigation into his husband's alleged sexual assault takes place.

Senate President Stanley Rosenberg was flanked by an aide and court officers, and surrounded by media, during a press conference Friday about his husband's alleged sexual assaults and interference in Senate affairs. Photo: Sam Doran/SHNS

Senate President Stanley Rosenberg, under mounting pressure from inside and outside of the State House, will step down as the leader of the Senate for the duration of an investigation into allegations of sexual assault against his husband Bryon Hefner.

Rosenberg, in a letter that was shared with members of his leadership team at morning meeting Monday, said he intended to take a "leave of absence as your president, effective immediately" for as long as the investigation lasts.

"I believe this is in the best interests of the Senate. I want to ensure that the investigation is fully independent and credible, and that anyone who wishes to come forward will feel confident that there will be no retaliation," Rosenberg wrote in the letter, which was shared with the News Service by someone who had received it.

Rosenberg asked in the letter that the Senate elect an "Acting President" in his absence.

Last week, Rosenberg's husband Bryon Hefner was accused in a Boston Globe report of groping three men and kissing another against his will. All four men have professional ties to state government and the State House, and described incidents that took place in social settings related to their work on Beacon Hill.

On Dec. 3, 2014, about a month before his election as Senate president, Rosenberg sought to quiet questions about his then domestic partner's role in business on Beacon Hill. He wrote a letter to Democratic senators assuring them of a "firewall" between his work and his personal life with Hefner.

Rosenberg wrote the letter after a Globe report about Hefner allegedly using Twitter to anonymously mock outgoing Senate President Therese Murray and meddling in deliberations over leadership posts and committee positions.

The assault and harassment incidents, based on anonymous reports to the Globe and including claims by three men that Hefner grabbed their genitals, occurred after Rosenberg's firewall declaration. The Globe's Yvonne Abraham reported Friday that the men would prefer the investigation occur outside the confines of the Senate, are "still afraid to be named publicly," and "not yet sure whether they'll cooperate with an investigation into their allegations."

Lawmakers are reparing Monday to discuss the impact of those allegations on the Senate. Several senators have already thrown themselves into the ring for a promotion in anticipation of Rosenberg stepping down.