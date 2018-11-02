Massachusetts Election Day 2018 guide: Everything to know about voting in the midterms

Are you ready for Election Day 2018 in Massachusetts? If you didn’t vote early and aren’t sending in an absentee ballot, you’ll have to head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 6 to cast your vote in the midterms.

Eyes are on the 2018 midterm elections all across the country, and in Massachusetts, the state is expected to see a “strong and healthy” voter turnout for this November election, Secretary of State William Galvin said earlier in the month.

More than 4 million Massachusetts residents are registered to vote, with 73,000 people registering alone in October alone. The last day to register to vote in Massachusetts was Oct. 17 per state law which requires registration at least 20 days before an election.

Need to check if you’re registered? We’ve got that covered along with everything else you need to know ahead of Election Day 2018.

Am I registered to vote? Where do I vote in the November 2018 Massachusetts election?

Check your Massachusetts voter registration online at sec.state.ma.us/ele, by entering your name, date of birth and zip code in the area to check voter registration status.

To find out your Election Day polling place, head to WhereDoIVoteMA.com and plug in your residential address. You’ll see where your polling place, a list of your current elected officials and district representatives and a preview of your ballot.

Don’t know what Massachusetts Congressional district you’re in? Refer to this map at malegislature.gov/Redistricting/CurrentDistricts.

Election Day: When to vote

Election Day 2018 is Tuesday, Nov. 6. Polling places in Massachusetts are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. statewide for the midterm elections.

Though you may want to capture the memory of completing your civic duty with a ballot selfie, be careful. They’re are actually illegal here because of a law that says you can’t make copies or representations of a completed ballot.

What’s on the Massachusetts Midterm election ballot?

The Massachusetts ballot has three statewide ballot questions as well as some high-profile races.

Massachusetts Ballot Questions

Question 1: Patient-to-nurse limits — A “yes” vote would establish ratios in Massachusetts hospitals. A “no” vote would make no change in current laws regarding patient-to-nurse ratios.

Question 2: Campaign spending — A “yes” vote would create a citizens commission to review election spending in the state and propose an amendment to the Constitution regarding campaign finance. A “no” vote is against creating such a commission.

Question 3: Anti-transgender discrimination — A “yes” vote would uphold a 2016 law that bars the discrimination of transgender people in public accomodations. A “no” vote would repeal the law.

Governor: Incumbent Republican Charlie Baker is seeking a second term, going against Democratic challenger Jay Gonzalez. Republican Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Democrat Quentin Palfrey will appear on the ballot with the respective gubernatorial candidates.

U.S. Senate: Democrat Elizabeth Warren has had her Senate seat since 2013. She’s facing two challengers: Republican Geoff Diehl and Independent Shiva Ayyadurai.

Attorney General: Democrat Maura Healey, who has been the Massachusetts AG since 2015, is being challenged by Republican Jay McMahon.

Secretary of State: Six-term Secretary of State Democrat William Galvin (Massachusetts does not pose term limits on secretaries of state, and Galvin has held the position since 1994) faces two challengers on Election Day, Republican Anthony Amore and Green-Rainbow candidate Juan Sanchez.

State Treasurer: Incumbent Democrat Deb Goldberg is going up against Green-Rainbow candidate Jamie Guerin and Republican Keiko Orrall.

State Auditor: Democrat Suzanne Bump, auditor since 2011, is facing three challengers, Republican Helen Brady, Libertarian Daniel Fishman and Green-Rainbow candidate Edward Stamas.

U.S. House of Representatives: All nine Massachusetts congressional districts have general elections for the 2018 midterms, though in four districts, Democrats are running unopposed.

One of those is Ayanna Pressley for the 7th Congressional District, which covers parts of Boston, Cambridge and Milton, as well as Chelsea, Everett, Randolph and Somerville. Pressley beat 10-term incumbent Mike Capuano in the September primary.

The Massachusetts 2nd District, in Central Massachusetts, is the most competitive House race, with incumbent Democrat Jim McGovern facing off against Republican Tracy Lovvorn.