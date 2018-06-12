Wire issue disrupts Green Line service Tuesday morning

An image of the crowds waiting for shuttle bus service after the Green Line shut down Tuesday morning. Photo: @bertelleo/Twitter

Update 11:15 a.m.: As of 11:11 a.m., service has been restored on all branches of the Green Line.

Original: A problem with a power wire has shut down service on the MBTA Green Line, stranding hundreds of passengers during their Tuesday morning commute.

The MBTA announced that service is suspended between Government Center and Kenmore Square around 8:30 a.m. T officials said they expect service to be restored by around 11 a.m.

“Please expect delays as buses are dispatched,” the MBTA Twitter account read. “Passengers may use the Orange Line between N Station and Back Bay Stations.”

Service is suspended in both directions on the B, C, D and E branches while crews make repairs, MBTA spokesperson Joe Pesaturo said in an email.

The issue stems from an overhead wire that sustained damage between Arlington and Copley Stations on the westbound side, according to Pesaturo. The cause of that damage is under investigation.

Buses are substituting for trolley service, and the MBTA is asking customers to consider taking the Orange Line between Back Bay and Haymarket Stations while Green Line service is suspended.

Some passengers were on trains and inside MBTA tunnels when the issue occurred. Because of the damaged power line, two trains that were in between Boylston and Arlington stations had to be evacuated, Pesaturo said. For the other trains, customers were able to exit onto station platforms. There were no injuries during the incident.

Crews are on scene to get Green Line service back up and running, T officials said. Passengers took to Twitter to show the crowds forming while waiting for buses and Orange Line trains.



“I am one of the lucky few who manage to fight their way into an @MBTA shuttle,” one Twitter user said along with a video of a massive crowd waiting at Kenmore Station. “There are still masses of people who are stranded at Kenmore due to this green line shutdown.”

