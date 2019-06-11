MBTA investigating derailed Red Line train at JFK/UMass

Kate Worrall shared this image of displaced commuters Tuesday morning with the caption, "Not a good day for a train derailment #mbta #redline ."

Sixty people were evacuated from an MBTA Red Line train that derailed at JFK/UMass Station in Dorchester just after 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

“At approximately 6:10 a technical rescue team was dispatched for a train derailment southbound on the ⁦@MBTA⁩ Red Line,” according to the Boston Fire Department Twitter feed. “We evacuated 60 people from the trains, all were able to walk off. There was one person with a minor injury who refused transport by ⁦@BOSTON_EMS⁩ .”

The T said shuttle buses will replace service between North Quincy and Park Street and from Ashmont to Park Street. Commuter Rails will make extra stops to accommodate passengers at Middleborough, Kingston and Greenbush commuter line trains at JFK-UMass, Quincy Center and Braintree.

Officials estimate "severe" delays as long as an hour while they investigate the cause of the derailment.

This comes just a few days after a Green Line train derailed on Saturday due to an "operator-related" issue.

Unsurprisingly, frustrated straphangers vented their annoyance on Twitter, with some sharing photos of crowds of displaced commuters holding umbrellas.

"Saying 'seek alternate transportation' to your customers is so unfair. This is YOUR problem so YOU should provide alternate transportation. You are a transportation company after all, right?!?" tweeted @leannalee771. Dorchester resident Jarred Johnson suggested the city take a more proactive approach in handling transit issues like Tuesday's derailment, tweeting "Wow. And real time bus info from @transitapp is down. This shows the lack of coordination and resiliency. The city is one [derailed] train car from a near traffic meltdown. I'm asking that @marty_walsh direct @BostonBTD to work with the @MBTA to develop policies for emergencies."

Looks like a outbound Braintree derailment at jfk. On commuter rail now like @ meta should have sent the 100s of others waiting at JFK @MBTA @universalhub pic.twitter.com/5J2JjHBEOM — Dot Paul (@PaulNuttingJr) June 11, 2019

From the scene: Authorities respond to an MBTA #RedLine train that derailed in Dorchester. The incident is causing delays of more than an hour and is even causing a street closure nearby. Details here --> https://t.co/zTtbtHQxPa

📷: @pictureboston pic.twitter.com/RbXGqxHqJ0 — NBC10 Boston (@NBC10Boston) June 11, 2019