Here's the MBTA schedule during the 2018 Boston Marathon

On Marathon Monday, some MBTA stations will be closed, but commuter rail riders have a chance at a special deal.

There will be some changes to the MBTA on April 16 to accommodate the Boston Marathon. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Marathon Monday is almost here, and in preparation for the influx of spectators — whether you want to be one of them or avoid them on your way to work — the MBTA has released special service information.

On Monday, April 16, Patriots’ Day and the day of the 122nd Boston Marathon, the MBTA is offering special $20 all-day commuter rail passes for the Framingham/Worcester Line, which runs parallel to the race route.

That means you can partake in unlimited travel up and down the path of the marathon all day. You can buy these passes beginning Monday, April 9 through Sunday, April 15 from ticket offices at North, South and Back Bay Stations.

Tickets will still be available on Marathon Monday, but only onboard the Worcester Line trains. Tickets are also available on the mTicket app.

Copley Station will be closed all day on April 16 due to safety concerns, the MBTA said, and from around 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. that day, above-ground Green line stations at South Street (on the B branch), Kent Street and St. Mary’s Street (both on the C branch) will be closed due to the marathon course.

For commuters who usually rely on Copley, the MBTA is encouraging them instead to use Arlington Station, which serves all Green line branches; Prudential Station, for the Green Line E branch; Hynes Convention Center Station for the B, C and D Green line trains; or Back Bay Station for the Orange line.

The Orange, Red, Blue and Silver lines will run on a regular weekday schedule with rush-hour service both before and after the marathon. Buses and trackless trolleys will be on a regular weekday schedule as well, but some bus routes will be detoured due to the marathon, mostly those in and around Copley Square.

All commuter rail lines will also operate a regular weekday schedule, and additional trains will be deployed on the Framingham/Worcester line to support marathon spectators.

Some of those Framingham/Worcester line trains will make additional stops at Boston Landing Station on April 16: Inboard at 11:52 a.m. and 1:22 p.m. and outbound at 10:30 a.m., 12:10 p.m. and 2:15 p.m.

The MBTA is reminding customers that bicycles are prohibited onboard all MBTA vehicles for the entire day on April 16, and that backpacks, coolers, cans, bottles and other large items are not permitted at the marathon.

Commuters can subscribe to T-Alerts, follow @MBTA on Twitter and visit mbta.com/destinations/boston-marathon for more information.