MBTA offering special train to Gillette Stadium for Beyonce and Jay Z concert

Are you going to the Beyonce and Jay Z concert this Sunday? The MBTA wants to help you get there.

Are you going to see the Beyonce and Jay-Z concert at Gillette Stadium for the duo's 'On the Run II' Tour? Photo: Getty Images

Are you heading to the Beyonce and Jay Z concert this weekend at Gillette Stadium? Before you can go apes**t in the audience, you have to get there, and the MBTA is here to help.

If you don’t want to deal with the crowds getting into or out of the Gillette Stadium parking lot — or the $40 price tag to park — the MBTA is offering special train tickets just so you can see Bey and her bae.

The MBTA and the agency’s commuter rail operating manager Keolis announced on Tuesday announced a special train service that will bring you to Gillette Stadium and back for the Beyonce and Jay Z concert on Sunday, Aug. 5 as part of the On The Run II tour.

These round-trip tickets cost $20 and are available on the mTicket app or for purchase at ticket offices located in Boston’s North, South and Back Bay Stations.

Officials are encouraging concert-goers who want to avoid driving to Gillette Stadium to buy their train tickets early through the app, but tickets may also be purchased onboard at Ruggles, Forest Hills and Dedham Corp. stations.

“We are pleased to offer this special train service to Gillette,” said David Scorey, Keolis CEO and General Manager, in a statement. “Passengers can avoid the costs associated with driving, parking and traffic to spend more time enjoying the journey with their fellow concert-goers.”



Beyonce and Jay Z Concert Train Schedule

The special Beyonce and Jay Z concert train will leave South Station at 5:35 p.m. on Sunday. The schedule will then be:

Back Bay: 5:40 PM

Ruggles: 5:43 PM

Forest Hills: 5:49 PM

Dedham Corporate: 6:02 PM

Foxboro: 6:45 PM

The returning train to Boston will leave Gillette Stadium 30 minutes after the Beyonce and Jay Z concert has ended. Officials are reminding riders that alcohol is prohibited on all trains and the Gillette Stadium policy on personal items — available at gilletestadium.com/bagpolicy — will also apply to train passengers. So, while you can’t be drunk in love on the train, at least you can be crazy in love with Beyonce and Jay Z and the chance to not pay for parking at Gillette.