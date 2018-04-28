MGM Springfield casino announces grand opening of August 24

Springfield MGM Casino construction crew works to ready the resort for a grand opening on August 24. Photo: Facebook

MGM Resorts International has bumped up their opening date for a casino resort currently being built in Springfield, Massachusetts.

MGM Resorts President Bill Hornbuckle shared with The Associated Press this week that they are aiming to open the $960 million hotel and casino resort on August 24.

The grand opening of the Las Vegas themed casino will come sooner rather than later due to construction moving at a faster pace than originally planned.

Previously the downtown Springfield casino located in the city’s south end was slated to open in late September but thanks to a milder winter in New England progress on the 15-acre complex has been steady.

"It's an amazing opportunity, and we can't wait to open our doors later this summer," MGM Springfield General Manager Alex Dixon said.

Among the Springfield voters who gave their approval of the project in 2014, Mayor Domenic J. Sarno is also excited about the MGM Springfield opening.

“I look forward to working with MGM Springfield for many years to come. They’re a world-class company and an outstanding corporate citizen. I deeply appreciate their belief and investment in our Springfield. I wish them continued success as we create another ‘Springfield first!'"

The Springfield MGM casino will feature a 125,000 square-foot gaming floor with more than 2,500 slot machines, as well as 120 gaming tables with a 5-story boutique-style 120 room hotel.

The casino plans plan to attract guests with lavish steak and seafood restaurants and beverage locations such as Cal Mare by James Beard, The Chandler Steak House, MGM's signature TAP Sports Bar and more.

Guests will be able to visit Top Golf, attend a movie in the eight-screen movie theater complex, play in the 10-lane bowling center, spa or swim in the 8,000-square-foot pool within a terraced rooftop garden.

Construction on the Springfield MGM casino and resort began in 2015.