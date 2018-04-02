Monday morning brings spring snow to Massachusetts

Monday morning brings a bit of spring snow across the commonwealth, but it's expected to warm up later this week.

One Twitter user took this shot of the snow Monday morning with the caption, "A lovely spring day here in Boston." Photo: Neema Hakim/ Twitter

It’s not an April Fool’s joke — some Massachusetts commuters are dealing with some wintry weather Monday morning.

The National Weather Service Boston office has issued a special weather statement for much of Massachusetts and Northern Rhode Island in effect until 11 a.m. Monday morning.

“Snow may result in some slippery roadways this morning, especially across southwest and south central Massachusetts,” forecasters wrote. “Widespread snow will impact the region.”

Headlights don't automatically come on in this type of weather, and daytime running lights aren't going to allow you to be sufficiently visible.



Please turn on your lights!! #MAtraffic pic.twitter.com/AoWowqt7wp — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) April 2, 2018

Only 1 to 2 inches of snow are expected over most of the commonwealth, and the flurries will end between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., forecasters predict.

The snow will stick to some roads, the weather service warns, with some roads becoming snow and slush covered, but other roads may just be wet on Monday.

Boston is only expected to get 1 to 2 inches total, with that snow most likely melting as the day warns up in the afternoon. Areas on the southern coast of the state, like Plymouth and New Bedford, could see an inch or so more.

No April Fools' Joke over here; snow is in the forecast for Mon AM! Most of the snow will accumulate on grassy surfaces, but the potential for an inch an hour snowfall rates after 8am could result in accumulation on area roads, esp along the south coast. https://t.co/luQMM2B4gU pic.twitter.com/KH7tbadp9b — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) April 1, 2018

Tuesday may bring rain and even some sleet, according to the weather service, with a high near 42 miles per hour. On Wednesday, more showers are likely, but the temperature is expected to warm up, reaching a high near 62 degrees.

Though this snow isn’t an April Fool’s joke, the Cambridge Police Department on Sunday did partake in a prank on a local meteorologist.

In a Twitter post Sunday morning, the department called out WBZ chief meteorologist Eric Fisher, putting him “on notice.”

The post includes a photo of Fisher and notes on how he’s been known to “boost milk and bread sales” in greater Boston when he warns of oncoming storms. The post goes on to say that “arrest warrants may be sought” for Fisher for any future snowy forecasts this spring.