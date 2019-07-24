Boston man tried to rape Northeastern student on campus: Cops

A Boston man is accused of trying to rape a Northeastern University student on campus before fleeing to the Orange Line, where he allegedly exposed himself to another woman.

Kennedy Colson, 29, was arraigned Tuesday on charges of assault with intent to rape, kidnapping, open lewdness and trespassing, according to the Suffolk DA.

On July 18, around 12:50 p.m., a female student was studying in an empty classroom in Dodge Hall at Northeastern's campus when Colson allegedly entered and asked her for a sex, saying he wanted a "quickie" and had a condom. The victim refused, and Colson allegedly exposed his genitals and pushed her against a wall. The woman was able to escape his grasp, and fled, then found a witness to take a photograph of the suspect. Cops believe Colson fled to the Orange Line at Mass Ave station soon after the assault.

Later that day, at 3 p.m., investigators responded to Forest Hills Station for a report of sexual assault. In that incident, a woman said a man exposed himself to her while on an Orange Line train after asking "inappropriate questions." Using surveillance footage, police identified Colson as the assailant.

Colson, who is homeless, is a level 3 sex offender, police said.