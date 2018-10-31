PHOTOS: Scenes from the 2018 Red Sox World Series parade

Were you at the Red Sox World Series parade on Wednesday? Whether you stood among the thousands in the crowd or watched what you could online, it’s worth reliving the experience.

Tens of thousands of fans flooded Boston streets on Wednesday to celebrate the Red Sox 9th World Series win with an all-out parade.

According to early estimates from transit officials, crowds riding commuter rail trains to the victory parade were on par with the 2017 Patriots Super Bowl parade, which saw a total daily commuter rail ridership of 215,000 people — the highest ever on the service.

Wednesday’s ridership could set a new record, though, since people also headed to Salem to celebrate Halloween on the commuter rail, along with riding it in for the Red Sox World Series parade.

Fans get rowdy, throw beers at Red Sox World Series parade

Before the World Series even started, Mayor Marty Walsh had asked Red Sox fans to be respectful in their excitement.

“The Red Sox catch phrase this year is ‘do damage,’” Walsh said. “That’s for the players in the field and not the fans on the street, I want to be very clear about that.”

But some fans did get a bit rowdy at the Red Sox World Series parade, throwing beers toward the duck boats.

Video from the parade caught beer cans as they were tossed to Red Sox players. Some did manage to catch the treats, but Red Sox Manager Alex Cora was reportedly hit by an open beer, and one fan reportedly tossed a can which hit and “slightly damaged” the World Series trophy. A parade goer even got hit in the face with a can, according to the Boston Globe, possibly needing stitches.

Boston Police Department announced that they arrested six people in total at the parade on charges from drinking in public to disturbing the peace to unlawful possession of a firearm. Patrick Connolly, 19, of Sandwich, was placed in custody after officers saw him throw a can of beer at one of the duck boats, "striking an adult male party on board." It was not confirmed that that male was Cora, but police said the person was not injured. Connolly will appear in Boston Municipal Court on charges of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, minor in possession of alcohol and disorderly conduct.

If you’ve been to a Boston championship parade before, this may not really be a surprise. Fans also threw beer to the New England Patriots players during their 2017 victory parade. Rob Gronkowski, in true Gronk fashion, chugged and spiked can after can.