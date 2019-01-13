Photos: Boston protests against the government shutdown

EPA employee Maryellen Standis holds a sign and wears a hat with a message for ending the shutdown.

US Senator Ed Markey listens intently to the speakers at the protest, his breath illistrating the frigid temperatures.

Valyria Lewis, a former TSA agent now working for for the American Federation of Government Employees or AFGE, speaks to the gathering.

Esther Anastasia from Sharon, holding her sign to spread a message and to shield herself from the windchill, She came to the protest for her husband who works at Logan Airport for the FAA.

US Senator Ed Markey applauds Valyria Lewis, a former TSA agent now working for for the American Federation of Government Employees or AFGE.

A protester holding a sign illustrating her concern for those in Section * housing.

Lauren O'Brien holds a sign critical of Congressional members still drawing pay despite the furlough inflicted on rank and file Federal employees.

Susan Mills with the National Alliance Of HUD Tenants speaks to the gathering about her and others who rely on the Federal government and the human cost of political posturing.

Rich Rogers, Secretary Treasurer of the Greater Boston Labor Council, offered his thoughts on the Federal government shutdown.

US Senator Ed Markey dropped by to show his support and to pledge he will will forgo his Senate paycheck until all Federal workers get paid.

Hugh Martinez, an employee of the EPA, can't even get into his office to work without pay.

Carole Caryl and her husband Doug Henry, a retired Teamster, came up from Hull for the protest.

Joe Quigley from New Bedford has friends and family that are Federal employees and had a few things to say about the Federal govenment shutdown.

Vanessa Barrett came from Gloucester for the protest as her best friend's mom works for the EPA.

Valyria Lewis is a former TSA agent now working for for the American Federation of Government Employees or AFGE.

US Senator Ed Markey dropped by to show his support and to pledge he will will forgo his Senate paycheck until all Federal workers get paid.

The American Federation of Government Employees laid out some coffee and donuts to help supporters endure the cold day in Post Office Square.

Monica Burke came to support the plight of government workers with her friend Lilly Simmons with AFGE.

Cindy Rowe and Rachel Dubinsky representing the Jewish Alliance For Law And Social Action came to show their organization's support for government workers.

Federal workers deemed "essential" missed their first paycheck on Friday, as the partial government shutdown stretches to become the longest in American history.

Secret Service, ICE, DHS, TSA and FBI agents continue to work without pay, as their duties are considered "essential" by law. It's not guaranteed that their time will be compensated after the shutdown ends, either--it would require a separate bill to be passed after the fact. Air traffic controllers are likewise working without pay.

Workers deemed "nonessential," which include the majority of employees in departments like NASA, the parks service, the FDA, IRS, Coast Guard and National Science Foundation, have been furloughed, essentially forced to take unpaid vacation time while the shutdown continues.

The Coast Guard issued a tip sheet to its employees, suggesting they try babysitting, garage sales or declaring bankruptcy to make ends meet.

The shutdown came after President Trump vetoed a stopgap funding bill from the Senate, as it did not provide the money for his proposed wall on the border.