Photos: Boston protests against the government shutdown
With Sunday marking the 23rd day, this government shutdown is the longest in American history
Derek Kouyoumijan
Monica Burke came to support the plight of government workers with her friend Lilly Simmons with AFGE.
Derek Kouyoumijan
The American Federation of Government Employees laid out some coffee and donuts to help supporters endure the cold day in Post Office Square.
Derek Kouyoumijan
US Senator Ed Markey dropped by to show his support and to pledge he will will forgo his Senate paycheck until all Federal workers get paid.
Derek Kouyoumijan
Valyria Lewis is a former TSA agent now working for for the American Federation of Government Employees or AFGE.
Derek Kouyoumijan
Vanessa Barrett came from Gloucester for the protest as her best friend's mom works for the EPA.
Derek Kouyoumijan
Joe Quigley from New Bedford has friends and family that are Federal employees and had a few things to say about the Federal govenment shutdown.
Derek Kouyoumijan
Carole Caryl and her husband Doug Henry, a retired Teamster, came up from Hull for the protest.
Derek Kouyoumijan
Hugh Martinez, an employee of the EPA, can't even get into his office to work without pay.
Derek Kouyoumijan
Derek Kouyoumijan
Rich Rogers, Secretary Treasurer of the Greater Boston Labor Council, offered his thoughts on the Federal government shutdown.
Derek Kouyoumijan
Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn speaks to the protesters.
Derek Kouyoumijan
Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn speaks to the protesters.
Derek Kouyoumijan
Susan Mills with the National Alliance Of HUD Tenants speaks to the gathering about her and others who rely on the Federal government and the human cost of political posturing.
Derek Kouyoumijan
Derek Kouyoumijan
Derek Kouyoumijan
Derek Kouyoumijan
Derek Kouyoumijan
Esther Anastasia from Sharon, holding her sign to spread a message and to shield herself from the windchill, She came to the protest for her husband who works at Logan Airport for the FAA.
Derek Kouyoumijan
Derek Kouyoumijan
US Senator Ed Markey listens intently to the speakers at the protest, his breath illistrating the frigid temperatures.
Derek Kouyoumijan
Derek Kouyoumijan
Derek Kouyoumijan
Monica Burke came to support the plight of government workers with her friend Lilly Simmons with AFGE.
Derek Kouyoumijan
The American Federation of Government Employees laid out some coffee and donuts to help supporters endure the cold day in Post Office Square.
Derek Kouyoumijan
US Senator Ed Markey dropped by to show his support and to pledge he will will forgo his Senate paycheck until all Federal workers get paid.
Derek Kouyoumijan
Valyria Lewis is a former TSA agent now working for for the American Federation of Government Employees or AFGE.
Derek Kouyoumijan
Vanessa Barrett came from Gloucester for the protest as her best friend's mom works for the EPA.
Derek Kouyoumijan
Joe Quigley from New Bedford has friends and family that are Federal employees and had a few things to say about the Federal govenment shutdown.
Derek Kouyoumijan
Carole Caryl and her husband Doug Henry, a retired Teamster, came up from Hull for the protest.
Derek Kouyoumijan
Hugh Martinez, an employee of the EPA, can't even get into his office to work without pay.
Derek Kouyoumijan
Derek Kouyoumijan
Rich Rogers, Secretary Treasurer of the Greater Boston Labor Council, offered his thoughts on the Federal government shutdown.
Derek Kouyoumijan
Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn speaks to the protesters.
Derek Kouyoumijan
Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn speaks to the protesters.
Derek Kouyoumijan
Susan Mills with the National Alliance Of HUD Tenants speaks to the gathering about her and others who rely on the Federal government and the human cost of political posturing.
Derek Kouyoumijan
Derek Kouyoumijan
Derek Kouyoumijan
Derek Kouyoumijan
Derek Kouyoumijan
Esther Anastasia from Sharon, holding her sign to spread a message and to shield herself from the windchill, She came to the protest for her husband who works at Logan Airport for the FAA.
Derek Kouyoumijan
Derek Kouyoumijan
US Senator Ed Markey listens intently to the speakers at the protest, his breath illistrating the frigid temperatures.
Derek Kouyoumijan
Derek Kouyoumijan
Federal workers deemed "essential" missed their first paycheck on Friday, as the partial government shutdown stretches to become the longest in American history.
Secret Service, ICE, DHS, TSA and FBI agents continue to work without pay, as their duties are considered "essential" by law. It's not guaranteed that their time will be compensated after the shutdown ends, either--it would require a separate bill to be passed after the fact. Air traffic controllers are likewise working without pay.
Workers deemed "nonessential," which include the majority of employees in departments like NASA, the parks service, the FDA, IRS, Coast Guard and National Science Foundation, have been furloughed, essentially forced to take unpaid vacation time while the shutdown continues.
The Coast Guard issued a tip sheet to its employees, suggesting they try babysitting, garage sales or declaring bankruptcy to make ends meet.
The shutdown came after President Trump vetoed a stopgap funding bill from the Senate, as it did not provide the money for his proposed wall on the border.