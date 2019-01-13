Photos: No Pants Subway Ride Boston 2019
People from around the globe — Boston included — stripped off their bottoms in the cold to take part in this tradition.
Camilla Chodkowski does a little shake to keep warm while waiting for the train to arrive.
No Pants participants Joy Xu and Lana Evans chat away unconcerned at the attention they've generated around them.
No Pants participants Joy Xu and Lana Evans chat away unconcerned at the attention they've generated around them.
The itinerary directed No Pants participants to get a northbound Orange Line train at State Street Station.
A tourist couldn't help but take a few pictures of Mike Phillips and Peter Biechler on the Blue Line.
No Pants participants wait for their train to pull into Bowdoin Station.
To keep warm for the 10 minute wait for the Southbound Orange Line train at Assembly Station, Malcolm Joseph leads some of the No Pants T Riders in a cha-cha dance.
The No Pants Subway Ride continues as riders got off at North Station to transfer to the Green Line.
Father and son Winter pantlessness.
Coordinator of this year's No Pants Subways Ride Malcolm Joseph leads fellow pantless T riders with a distinctive umbrella and music playing from Bluetooth speakers at Government Center Station.
Participants of the 2019 No Pants Subways Ride in Boston pose for a picture in front of their final destination, Faneuil Hall.
Camilla Chodkowski and Stacy-Michelle Reid chat nonchalantly while others are well aware of their presence.
Peter Biechler and Mike Phillips wait to get warm in the Southbound Orange Line train.
Nate Stone is dancing pantless and proud of it.
Some of the other No Pants T Riders opted to stay in the slightly warmer waiting enclosure.
Every year, bold semi-nudists brave the January cold to participate in the No Pants Subway Ride. The "flash mob" occurs in cities around the globe, including New York, Boston, London, Amsterdam and Berlin. Sunday, January 13 was that day, so any pantsless transit riders after the weekend likely have something else going on besides a mostly harmless tradition.
The event began with seven Improv Everywhere hooligans in 2002, and has since sprung into a global event in as many as 23 cities, with thousands of participants.
The No Pants Subway Ride followed a specific route through New York and Boston's public transit maps, from 3 to 5 pm, and was followed by an official after-party. The only rule for the game was that acknowledging it was not permitted. When asked, participants were required to just say they forgot to wear pants.