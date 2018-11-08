Private funeral held for James 'Whitey' Bulger in South Boston

A quiet funeral was held for James ‘Whitey’ Bulger in South Boston today. The former mobster’s body was brought back to Massachusetts after he was killed at Hazelton federal penitentiary in West Virginia last week.

Bulger was beaten to death in his cell. His body was placed back in his bed to make it appear as though he was sleeping. He was discovered dead hours later by prison staff, who attempted life saving measures to no avail.

Bulger is said to have been attacked with a padlock in a sock and according to a federal law enforcement official, his attacker also attempted to cut out his tongue. Authortities believe he was killed by more than one person. So far, former hitman Fotios "Freddy" Geas is the only one named to be suspected in the case.

Authorities investigating the incident shared that two Massachusetts mobsters could also be linked to his death. Charges have yet to be filed.

James 'Whitey' Bulger's funeral brief

Bulger’s brief 30-minute funeral was held at St. Monica's Catholic Church on Old Colony Avenue this morning, according to the Archdiocese of Boston. The church is close to where Bulger grew up as a boy.

Roughly a dozen of Bulger’s family and friends attended, including Bulger's brother William Bulger as well as Margaret McCusker, the twin sister of Whitey Bulger's longtime girlfriend Catherine Greig.

Father James A. Flavin, who presided over the funeral, commented on the private affair, making reference to those victimized by the former Boston gangster.

"The Church is certainly aware of the deep pain that innocent victims of crime and violence live with every day," Father James A. Flavin stated. Adding, "As Catholic priests we are called to bury the dead and pray for God's justice and mercy. We entrust our final judgement to God."

It was not disclosed as to where Whitey Bulger was buried.