Shooting reported near Boston's Prudential Center

A shooting was reported near Boston's Prudential Center in the Back Bay on Tuesday morning.

Boston police were investigating after reports of a person shot near the Pru emerged around 11:20 a.m. Police blocked off several streets in the area and were interviewing witnesses, according to the Globe. The Orange Line was experiencing delays due to related police activity at Back Bay, the MBTA tweeted.

The daylight shooting occured not far from the upscale Colonnade Hotel, according to reports, at the corner of Huntington Avenue and West Newton Street.

#BREAKING Boston Police confirm victim who was shot in the Back Bay suffered life-threatening injuries. Large scene blocked off outside the Colonnade Hotel pic.twitter.com/iOvsoRClUZ — WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) June 4, 2019

No further details were immediately available. This story is developing; check back for updates.