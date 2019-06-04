Boston

Shooting reported near Boston's Prudential Center

Boston police were investigating Tuesday morning after reports of a person shot near the Pru.
By Morgan Rousseau
Published : June 04, 2019 Updated : June 04, 2019

A shooting was reported near Boston's Prudential Center in the Back Bay on Tuesday morning.

Boston police were investigating after reports of a person shot near the Pru emerged around 11:20 a.m. Police blocked off several streets in the area and were interviewing witnesses, according to the Globe. The Orange Line was experiencing delays due to related police activity at Back Bay, the MBTA tweeted.

The daylight shooting occured not far from the upscale Colonnade Hotel, according to reports, at the corner of Huntington Avenue and West Newton Street.

No further details were immediately available. This story is developing; check back for updates.

