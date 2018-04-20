Real-time train predictions will be more accurate, MBTA says

Thanks to upgrades to the technology that relays arrival-time predictions, customers can better plan their subway trips, the MBTA announced.

Information on train arrival times will get more accurate throughout the MBTA, the transit authority said. Photo: Getty Images

The MBTA said it has improved its subway arrival prediction times, so you can plan your trips with MBTA.com and some smartphone apps with more confidence.

This improvement to the MBTA’s real-time information follows an announcement in March the transit authority made concerning its prediction times and train locations for the Commuter Rail.

Now, the MBTA announced on Friday, their improved real-time info, called “Rapid Transit Realtime,” has launched for the Red, Orange and Blue lines. (The Green Line and Mattapan Trolley had launched data-quality upgrades previously, the MBTA said, in Feb. 2018 and June 2017, respectively.)

Commuters can see in real-time when their trains are running at MBTA.com and with smartphone apps like Transit. These resources will list more accurate arrival predictions, as well as update those predictions more frequently.

“While our strategy to make capital investments in core infrastructure continues, we must remember that technology is a major part of our infrastructure that needs to be upgraded as well,” said MBTA General Manager Luis Manuel Ramírez in a statement. “As we strive to improve our customers’ experience, we’re happy to extend improved train prediction times on the Orange, Red, and Blue Lines.”

Information on train arrival times will now be refreshed every six seconds. Previously, time info was between 15 and 45 seconds old, the MBTA said.

Rapid Transit Realtime will also be upgrading in the coming months to provide more features for riders, like details about how long a train is expected to wait before leaving the terminal. This will make predictions during delays more accurate, officials said, as well as help keep customers informed when shuttle buses are in service for part of or all of a subway line.