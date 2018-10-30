What to know about commuter rail, parking restrictions for Red Sox World Series parade

Fans at North Station after exiting a special train for Red Sox fans on the Lowell line before the 2004 Red Sox World Series victory.

Before you can celebrate at the Red Sox World Series parade on Wednesday, you’ll have to figure out how to get there, and officials are advising that you choose public transit over driving.

Keolis, which operates the MBTA commuter rail, will increase train capacity and on-hand personnel on Wednesday to help fans get into the city for the victory parade.

“Recognizing the large number of fans seeking to celebrate the Red Sox’ ninth World Series title, commuter rail will provide additional capacity along lines we expect will experience higher-than-normal ridership,” said David Scorey, CEO and General Manager of Keolis, in a statement. “In addition, our teams will have extra trains on-hand to deploy as needed as part of our plan to help everyone get to their destination and back home safely.”

The commuter rail will have about 200 employees on dek at key stations to help incoming fans with boarding and schedule information. Bikes will not be allowed on any commuter rail trains Wednesday and officials are asking passengers to leave backpacks, coolers, strollers and other big items behind.

Even with increased train services, crowds are expected. During the Patriots Super Bowl victory parade in Feb. 2017, the commuter rail carried 215,000 passengers to the festivities — 60 percent more than a typical weekday ridership, according to the service.

The MBTA ramping up service on all T lines, as well. MBTA General Manager Luis Ramírez shared an image of transit authority officials meeting Tuesday morning to make final preparations for the Red Sox World Series parade. See the full schedules for all trains at mbta.com.

Getting to the Red Sox World Series parade: parking at commuter rail stations

If you are planning to take the commuter rail, be warned that parking could fill up quickly at some stations. The stations with high parking capacity, according to Keolis, are:

• Newburyport/Rockport Line: Beverly, Salem, and Lynn

• Haverhill Line: Bradford and Lawrence

• Lowell Line: Lowell, Billerica, and Anderson/Woburn

• Fitchburg Line: Fitchburg and North Leominster

• Greenbush Line: Greenbush, Nantasket, and Weymouth Landing

• Plymouth/Kingston Line: Kingston

• Middleborough Line: Campello, Montello, and Bridgewater

• Fairmount Line: Readville

• Providence Line: Route 128.

• Franklin Line: Forge Park/495, Walpole, and Dedham Corp.

• Needham Line: Needham

• Worcester Line: Worcester, Ashland

Red Sox World Series parade parking restrictions

Boston roads around the parade route will be closed on Wednesday, with police set to start towing cars on some streets at 12 a.m. Tuesday into Wednesday.

The parade route will go down Lansdowne Street, turn right onto Ipswich Street, left onto Boylston Street, left onto Tremont Street, continue onto Cambridge Street and take a right onto Staniford Street where it will end.

Traffic restrictions to start at 9 a.m. Wednesday through the end of the Red Sox World Series parade:

Lansdowne Street - Both sides, from Brookline Avenue to Ipswich Street

Van Ness Street - Both sides, from Ipswich Street to Kilmarnock Street

Jersey Street - Both sides, from Boylston Street to Brookline Avenue

Ipswich Street - Both sides, from Charlesgate East heading towards Fenway Park to Boylston Street (near CVS)

Parking restrictions to start at 12 a.m. on Wednesday and be in effect until Wednesday at 11:59 PM. (Enforcement set to begin at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday):

Brookline Avenue - Both sides, from Park Drive to Commonwealth Avenue

Dalton Street - Both sides, from Belvidere Street to Boylston Street

Gloucester Street - Both sides, from Newbury Street to Boylston Street

Boylston Street - Both sides, from Park Drive to Ipswich Street, Both sides, from the Fenway (DCR) to Tremont Street

Exeter Street - Both sides, from Newbury Street to Boylston Street

Clarendon Street - Both sides, from Newbury Street to Boylston Street

Berkeley Street - Both sides, from Saint James Avenue to Boylston Street

Providence Street - Both sides, from Arlington Street to Berkeley Street

Arlington Street - Both sides, from Newbury Street to Boylston Street

Charles Street Soutt - Both sides, from Park Plaza to Boylston Street

Tremont Street - Both sides, from Boylston Street to Cambridge Street

West Street - Both sides, from Washington Street to Tremont Street

Temple Place - Both sides, from Washington Street to Tremont Street

Bromfield Street - Both sides, from Washington Street to Tremont Street

Cambridge Street - Both sides, from Tremont Street to Blossom Street

Beacon Street - Both sides, from Somerset Street to Tremont Street

New Sudbury Street - Both sides, from Cambridge Street to Congress Street

Congress Street - Both sides, from New Sudbury Street to State Street

State Street - Both sides, from Congress Street to Court Street

Court Street - Both sides, from Tremont Street to Cambridge Street

New Chardon Street - Both sides, from Cambridge Street to Merrimac Street (Congress Street)

Staniford Street - Both sides, from Cambridge Street to Merrimac Street

Plympton Street - Both sides, from Albany Street to Harrison Avenue

East Dedham Street - Both sides, from Harrison Avenue to Albany Street

Columbus Avenue - Both sides, from Melnea Cass Boulevard to Douglas Park