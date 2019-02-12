Roxbury home destroyed in 5-alarm fire; 1 injured, 9 displaced

Firefighters battled a five-alarm house fire for over an hour in temperatures well below freezing on Tuesday morning.

The Boston Fire Department responded to a report of a 2-alarm fire on Perrin Street in Roxbury at about 9 a.m..

Not long into the battle, BFD officials struck a third alarm and ordered everybody out of home as flames engulfed much of the second floor and attic of the two-family house at 27 and 29 Perrin Street a few blocks away from Dudley Square.

A fourth alarm was ordered at about 9:15 a.m., as smoke created tough visibility. At about 9:40 a.m., BFD Chief Joe Finn ordered a fifth alarm, and firefighters began defensive approach, with evacuation teams ordering neighbors out of their homes as precautionary measures.

Crews from Brookline, Cambridge, Quincy and other nearby companies responded.

Officials established a collapse zone at about 10:30 a.m. as stubborn, immense flames emanated from the smoldering roof while all companies worked to contain the blaze.

Crews were advised of a significant risk of slipping and falling as icy conditions increased after an hour-long deluge of water ran off of the home in temperatures in the mid-20’s.

Firefighters were finally able to knock the blaze down at about 11:00 a.m..

Finn said that one resident was injured with burns on her arms, and that nine people, including three children, were displaced. They were reportedly unharmed. Finn also said that officials estimated a total of $750,000 worth of damage to the house, which was completely destroyed.

"It was well ahead of us before we arrived, and it made its way into the attic space, which makes it more difficult,” Finn told WCVB Channel 5. “It got up into the walls in the attic, which made it troublesome to get into."

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Crews are expected to be on sight for the remainder of the day.