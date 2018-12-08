Boston

SantaCon descends upon NYC (photos)

The NYC and NJ Transit took added precautions ahead of the annual holiday event.
By Sarah Luoma
Published : December 08, 2018
    Revelers dressed as Santa Claus or in festive costumes arrive for the start of SantaCon 2018 in New York City. Credit: Getty Images/Timothy A. Clary

    Revelers dressed as Santa Claus or in festive costumes arrive for the start of SantaCon 2018 in New York City. Credit: Getty Images/Timothy A. Clary

A bar crawl of jolly Santas, magical elves and other Christmas creatures dominated the streets of Manhattan on Saturday in celebration of NYC’s annual SantaCon 2018.

This year’s festivities began at 10 a.m. on 33rd Street and 7th Avenue, with attendees decked out in their best Santa suits and festive costumes, ringing bells and spreading cheer as they made their way through the city for a good cause.

Proceeds from donations to attend SantaCon are given to local charities around the city that include City Harvest, The Ali Forney Center, The Secret Sandy Claus Project, The Food Bank for New York City, Dance Parade and Materials, and more.

Similar to previous years, SantaCon featured more than 60 venues set-up across the city for attendees who made donations to drink and be merry.

 

SantaCon

NJ Transit bans beverages ahead of SantaCon

Prior to the event, SantaCon organizers reminded attendees of the 5 F's of SantaCon while the NJ Transit announced a temporary ban on bevergaes ahead of the event, following suit with New York City transit who also banned beverages on Metro-North and the LIRR from noon Saturday until noon Sunday.

This year ahead of the event NY Transit banned all beverages, alcohol or not from trains and buses. The ban was put in place from December 8 through the morning of December 9. 

"No beverages of any kind, in any type of container open or closed, will be permitted on board trains, buses or light rail vehicles during this time," the statement read.

