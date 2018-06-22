Screwdriver-wielding man attacks, bites Boston police

One Boston police officer received a serious injury from the struggle in which the man bit the officer's head.

Multiple Boston police officers were injured after a struggle with a Hyde Park man who allegedly attacked police with a screwdriver and also bit one officer on the head.

The man, whose identity has not been released, is facing multiple charges, including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, after the Wednesday evening incident.

Officers in Hyde Park responded to a called around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday to help Fallon Ambulance near 71 Central Avenue. There was a court order requiring that the 22-year-old man go to the hospital, but the man refused and became combative with the officers, police said.

After trying to verbally convince him to go into the ambulance, officers say, the man began swinging at police.

“A violent struggle ensued during which the male attempted to punch, kick and bite the four officers while they attempted to handcuff him,” the Boston Police Department said in a statement.

The man then pulled out an 8-inch screwdriver from his pocket, according to police, and attempted to stab three of the officers and the EMT.

“Although the officers were able to gain control of the weapon, the male began to bite one of the officers about the head,” according to the department. “Still unable to handcuff the male, the struggle for the officers continued when the male turned on his back and kicked one of the officers in the chest. He was then able to pull a second screwdriver from his pocket and again attempted to stab the officers.”

Eventually police were able to handcuff the man and place him in the ambulance. He was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital.

One officer sustained serious injuries and several others had minor injuries from the incident. The officer who was bitten suffered a “gruesome injury.” CBS reported, and is expected to miss a “considerable amount of work” while recovering.

“I am extremely upset by this incident and the fact that some of my officers were seriously injured as a result of it,” said Police Commissioner William Evans in a statement. “But I believe they used a great deal of restraint in their use of force, and I commend their actions and bravery.”

The man will be charged with mayhem, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon concerning the screwdriver, four counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and three counts of assault and battery on a police officer.