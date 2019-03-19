South Boston man sought by Waltham Police charged with assault and battery, witness intimidation
Darren Dyette was the subject of a manhunt in Waltham following reports of an early morning assault and battery.
The Waltham Police Department announced that the man wanted in connection to an assault and battery turned himself in on Tuesday following a manhunt and warnings of an "armed and dangerous suspect" on the loose on Monday.
Waltham Police charged Darren Dyette, 29, of South Boston, with assault and battery with a shod foot, assault and battery for stomping a victim on the ground, strangulation, two counts of witness intimidation, assault and battery inside a home, and issuing murder threats.
Boston Police had a warrant out for Dyette, and charged him with malicious destruction of property.
CBS Boston reported that Dyette was seen around 5:30 a.m. in the area of Main Street and Bear Hill Road, when he ran from police officers. A State Police helicopter and K-9 officers responded to the area, but search was called off at about 9:30 a.m.