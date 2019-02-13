SWAT, police charge Reading man with firing handgun near snow shoveling teen

A SWAT team was dispatched to a house in Reading on Wednesday, where a barricaded man was arrested for reportedly firing off a handgun during an incident involving a neighbor who was shoveling snow Tuesday night.

Reading Police were dispatched to the area of 183 Woburn St. at about 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday night after the victim reported the shooting at the police station.

Deputy Police Chief David Clark said Jeffrey Logan, 38, was arrested at 2:55 a.m. Wednesday without incident after police established a perimeter around the scene and initiated a SWAT callout through the Northeast Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council (NEMLEC).

According to the report, a man stepped out onto his front porch and said something to the victim, who was later identified as the landlord’s godson, while the 17-year-old was shoveling snow off of the sidewalk. The man subsequently approached the teenager, brandished a weapon, and fired a single handgun round into the air. The man then returned to his home.

Police arrived at the apartment building on Woburn Street, where Logan reportedly barricaded himself inside the second floor unit, and refused to leave for several hours overnight. Police said negotiators attempted to get in contact with Logan multiple times. Clark said that authorities made “numerous failed attempts to contact the individual inside” before NEMLEC SWAT obtained a key from the landlord, entered the apartment and took Logan into custody.

Officers subsequently located a silver semiautomatic handgun thought to be the weapon reportedly discharged during the confrontation.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the residents of the other units inside the home were temporarily evacuated from the building,” Clark said. "I'm grateful that this incident was resolved efficiently and peacefully.”

Police charged Logan with assault with a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, intimidation, disturbing the peace and disorderly conduct.

“This would not have been possible without the support of our law enforcement colleagues at NEMLEC, as well as the Stoneham, Wakefield, Wilmington Police Departments," Clark said. Logan was held without bail following his arraignment in Woburn District Court on Wednesday.