Boston Mayor on Trump's 'nuclear button' tweets: 'Not how a leader should act'

The mayor of Boston spoke out against President Donald Trump’s Twitter antics during a snow emergency press conference on Wednesday, calling Trump’s behavior “scary.”

Mayor Marty Walsh’s remarks came a day after President Trump taunted North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un about nuclear war.

A reporter asked Walsh whether President Trump’s tweets adversely affect Boston.

“I think it adversely affects the entire world,” said Walsh. “That was pretty scary last night, the going back and forth, and that’s not the way a leader of our country should be acting through Twitter.”

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

Walsh gave examples of how Boston’s municipal government uses social media.

"We don’t put our policy out on Twitter, we may explain things on Twitter, but the reason we’re using our Twitter… is to let people know alerts that might happen," Walsh said.

On Tuesday night, the president tweeted about the “size” of his “nuclear button,” saying it was bigger than that of the North Korean dictator.

“North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the ‘Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.’ Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!”

Trump's comments have caused concerns among Americans who fear his habits of provoking North Korea's unstable regime could lead to a nuclear war. Trump has on multiple occasions referred to Jong Un as "rocket man."

I will be announcing THE MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA AWARDS OF THE YEAR on Monday at 5:00 o’clock. Subjects will cover Dishonesty & Bad Reporting in various categories from the Fake News Media. Stay tuned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

Minutes later, the leader of the free world tweeted that he'd be holding an awards show next week for the "most dishonest and corrupt media" of the year, raising concerns about his mental wellbeing.