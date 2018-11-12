Two nor'easters to bring wet Boston weather this week

Boston weather will remain unpleasant this week as two nor’easters make their way to the New England area.

Two coastal storms are expected to bring “potentially damaging winds” and heavy rain to the Boston area, and potentially some mixed precipitation or snow in the Berkshires and even near Boston, according to the National Weather Service.

The first storm will move up the coast overnight Monday into Tuesday, turning Boston weather wet and windy. Steady rain is expected throughout the day Tuesday, easing up around 4 or 5 p.m. in Boston, and wind gusts could be as high as 35 miles per hour.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service Boston office are hoping that “the heaviest rain and strongest winds remain offshore, out to sea,” the service said on Twitter. “We honestly don't need any more rain right now.”

Boston weather turns to winter with second nor’easter

After that first storms will come a second, forecasters say, which will turn Boston weather wintry with cold temperatures and mixed precipitation Thursday night into Friday.

Temperatures in the Boston area will dip from a high of 51 degrees on Tuesday to a high of 35 on both Wednesday and Thursday, before warming up just slightly to a high of 45 on Friday.

Still, the storm is expected to bring a bit of snow to Boston overnight into Friday, which will eventually turn into more rain.

“It’s too early to say whether there will be any real accumulation early Friday morning, but the timing may be such that some inland areas get their first taste of winter driving for a few hours,” meteorologist Dave Epstein wrote for Boston.com. “This shouldn’t be a big snowstorm, but it’s a little early to forecast with certainty. ...Eventually, enough mild air will move in to change any wintry precipitation to rain before it all comes to an end later Friday.”

After these two storms, Boston weather should dry up for the weekend, forecasters say.