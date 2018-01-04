Updated Boston school snow closings for Friday - Massachusetts

Home
 
Updated Boston school snow closings for Friday

Roads are expected to be treacherous again on Friday
By
Matt Burke
 Published : January 04, 2018
Over a foot of snow is expected to be dumped on Greater Boston.

Most Boston area schools are expected to remain closed on Friday as whatever is left over from snow removal on the roads tomorrow morning will freeze due to more arctic air coming into Massachusetts.

Boston's forecast for Friday includes a high of 16 degrees with a low of zero, meaning roads will be terribly slippery and likely worse than they were Thursday morning during school commutes.

Here are links to Boston area school closings. Most Friday school closure listings will be available by 7 p.m. Thursday night.

WHDH - 7 School Closings

WCVB - 5 School Closings

WBZ - 4 School Closings

 
Tags:SnowBoston
 
