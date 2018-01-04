Updated Boston school snow closings for Friday - Massachusetts

Roads are expected to be treacherous again on Friday

Over a foot of snow is expected to be dumped on Greater Boston. Getty Images

Most Boston area schools are expected to remain closed on Friday as whatever is left over from snow removal on the roads tomorrow morning will freeze due to more arctic air coming into Massachusetts.

Boston's forecast for Friday includes a high of 16 degrees with a low of zero, meaning roads will be terribly slippery and likely worse than they were Thursday morning during school commutes.

Here are links to Boston area school closings. Most Friday school closure listings will be available by 7 p.m. Thursday night.

