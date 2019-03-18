Waltham Police seek 'armed and dangerous' suspect Darren Dyette

Waltham Police are looking for a man considered armed and dangerous.

According to their official Facebook page, “Waltham Police are currently attempting to locate Darren Dyette, wanted for an assault that occurred on Fourth Ave (Monday) in the early morning hours.”

CBS Boston reported that Dyette was seen around 5:30 a.m. in the area of Main Street and Bear Hill Road, when he ran from police officers. A State Police helicopter and K-9 officers responded to the area, but search was called off at about 9:30 a.m.

Police say Dyette has a lengthy criminal history, and are advising anyone who sees him or knows any information about his whereabouts should contact 911. They emphasized, “DO NOT approach this person.”